Associate Head Stefanie Moreno Breaks Down Georgia Double-Taper

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Stefanie Moreno, the Associate Head Coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, joins the us in the middle of the Bulldog’s championship season to dive deep into double taper. We talk about the staff dynamic during this crucial time of year and how they decide what work is left to be done. Host Garrett McCaffrey has a unique connection with Coach Moreno. His final year as a swimmer was her first year as a coach at the University of Missouri. They discuss how she’s evolved since then into the Associate Head of her alma mater alongside her once coach, Jack Bauerle.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.