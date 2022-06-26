Asia Recap, Day 8: Continent Shut Out Of Final Day Medals

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although the continent of Asia enjoyed multiple medal-winning days here in Budapest, the key nations of China, Japan and South Korea came up empty-handed to close out the 2022 World Championships.

On the 8th and final day of competition, the highest-placed Asian athlete was represented by Qianting Tang, who finished in 4th place in the women’s 50m breaststroke.

Her compatriot Zhang Yufei was also in an individual final on the last day, placing 5th in the women’s 50m fly. Japan’s double Olympic champion Yui Ohashi also finished 5th in the women’s 400m IM on the final day.

Regarding relays, China’s men’s medley was the 8th place finisher while the Chinese women were also off the podium in 6th.

National Records Through Day 8

South Korea: men's 4×100 free relay – 3:15.68; Hwang Sunwoo, men's 200m free – 1:44.47; men's 4 x 200 free relay – 7:06.93; Ji Yu-Chan, men's 50m freestyle – 22.03

, men’s 200m free – 1:44.47; men’s 4 x 200 free relay – 7:06.93; Ji Yu-Chan, men’s 50m freestyle – 22.03 Malaysia: Khiew Hoe Yean, men’s 400m freestyle – 3:48.72

Kyrgyzstan: Denis Petrashov, men’s 50m breaststroke – 27.89

China: Tang Qianting, women's 50m breaststroke – 30.10 (Asian Record); Pan Zhanle, men's 100m freestyle – 47.65; Zhang Yufei, women's 50m butterfly – 25.32

, women’s 50m butterfly – 25.32 Singapore: Gan Ching Hwe, women’s 1500m freestyle – 16:32.43

Japan: Naoki Mizunuma, men’s 100m butterfly – 50.81