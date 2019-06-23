As Bidding to Host the Olympic Games Loses Popularity, IOC Contemplates Change

The Olympic Games have a troubled history of leaving their hosts in a rough state. While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has devised reforms to almost every aspect of the Games, the IOC is still working to change aspects of the host selection procedure to ensure only the most well-equipped hosts are selected.

IOC President Thomas Bach has even stated that previous candidature processes have resulted in “too many losers.” Just bidding for the right to host the Olympics costs millions of dollars, and with a history of both corruption and overly-optimistic expectations for what certain would-be hosts can deliver, the IOC and Bach devised Olympic Agenda 2020, from which these reforms to the candidature selection procedure emanate.

At the IOC summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, Bach hinted that the selection procedures could be so radically changed that a host city could be awarded the Olympic Games without having to bid against other cities, depending on the circumstances. Bach went on to say that the IOC would not necessarily end the head-to-head bidding process for potential Olympic host cities, reports insidethegames.biz, so long as the contest “makes sense” and is “appreciated” by the candidates.

One of the principle changes proposed for fixing issues with host selection is the creation of two Future Host Commission, one each for Summer and Winter Olympic Games. These commissions, if created, will serve to “oversee interest in hosting future Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games, and report to the [Executive Board].”

Per an IOC press release regarding the future of determining Olympic hosts:

The Group emphasized five leading principles, which should always be respected when it comes to the election of hosts:

-To preserve the magic of the Games to ensure a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the world’s best athletes;

To find the best host for the world’s best athletes;

To preserve the IOC Session’s prerogative to elect the hosts for the Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games;

To maintain the fundamental principle of universality;

To ensure good governance.

“In the framework of these principles, the Working Group proposed some key changes in order to avoid producing too many losers, as we had for past Candidature Processes,” President Bach concluded.

The new principles aim to provide additional flexibility regarding potential Games hosts, the location of Games venues and the procedure leading to the election of the hosts. They follow the key principles of sustainability, legacy and cost reduction promoted by Olympic Agenda 2020 recommendations 1 to 4.

The key changes proposed are as follows:

Establish a permanent, ongoing dialogue to explore interest among cities/regions/countries and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to host the Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games

to explore interest among cities/regions/countries and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to host the Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games Create two Future Host Commissions (Summer/Winter) – in lieu of Evaluation Commissions – to oversee interest in hosting future Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games, and report to the EB

(Summer/Winter) – in lieu of Evaluation Commissions – to oversee interest in hosting future Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games, and report to the EB Give the IOC Session more influence, as IOC Members will be involved from the very beginning of the dialogue;

As advisory bodies to the EB, the Commissions to be composed of non-EB members;

Both Commissions to include IOC, NOC, athlete, International Federation, International Paralympic Committee and Continental representation Summer Commission: up to 10 representatives Winter Commission: up to 8 representatives

Based on input from the Commissions, the EB to set up a strategic framework for host elections for specific Games editions “Host” does not necessarily refer to a single city, but can also refer to

multiple cities/regions/countries Election timings are flexible and adjusted to the context and needs

for host elections for specific

Following the interim report by its Chair, John Coates, the Working Group was asked by the Executive Board to further develop the principles for presentation and discussion at the IOC Session in Lausanne next month, including any proposed changes to Rules and Bye-laws of the Olympic Charter.