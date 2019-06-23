Brzoskowski Completes Trio Of Wins To Close Dutch Open

2019 DUTCH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Highlights

The 2019 Dutch Open Championships wrapped up, but without any additional qualifiers for next month’s World Championships aside from Maarten Brzoskowski. The 23-year-old hit a Worlds-worthy mark of 1:46.62 on night 1 to add his name to the Dutch lineup, but remained the sole swimmer to do so through the rest of the competition.

In additional taking the 100m free last night, Brzoskowski snagged the 400m free tonight to complete the trifecta, hitting the wall in a time of 3:54.01. He needed at least a 3:45.92 to add this event to his Gwangju portfolio, however.

Thom de Boer took home 2 wins on the final night of competition in Amersfoort, led by his 50m fly time of 23.88. He and Joeri Verlinden represented the only men of the final to notch sub-24 second times, with Verlinden touching in 23.96.

De Boer was slightly quicker in the morning but still fell shy of the 23.51 QT. He would go on to also win the men’s 50m free in 22.42.

Tessa Vermeulen was the women’s 50m back winner in 28.76, while Robin Neumann topped the women’s 200m free podium in 2:00.20.

The women’s 100m fly saw Elinore de Jong earn the gold in 59.82, but Kinge Zandriga was faster in the morning heats in 59.82. A minimum of 57.91 was needed to qualify for Gwangju.