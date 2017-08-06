Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 100 BACK
- American: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
- U.S. Open: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
- U.S. Open Meet: Nick Thoman, 52.51, 2009
- GOLD: Arkady Vyatchanin, NYAC, 53.91
- SILVER: Christopher Reid, BAMA, 54.54
- BRONZE: Xavier Mohammed, GBR, 54.62
NYAC’s Arkady Vyatchanin was the only man to turn in a sub-54 tonight, winning by a half second with his 53.91. Bama’s Christopher Reid (54.54) and Great Britain’s Xavier Mohammed (54.62) raced neck-and-neck earn 2nd and 3rd respectively. Texas A&M’s Brock Bonetti was the only other man to break 55 with a 54.99 for 4th place, followed by U.S. Olympian Ryan Lochte (55.16).
2 Comments on "Arkady Vyatchanin: “It was really tough after last year” (Video)"
Congratulations Arkady! Awesome to see your recent success as well as your excitement for the future!
through troubles , deception , and more , Arkady come through with a solid Victory – no more Country’s eligibility issues to deal with anymore . He can finally foresee and way better future in Usa as Us citizen . Big hug for a Big Man