Arkady Vyatchanin: “It was really tough after last year” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • American: Ryan Murphy, 51.85, 2016
  • U.S. Open: Aaron Peirsol, 51.94, 2009
  • U.S. Open Meet: Nick Thoman, 52.51, 2009
  1. GOLD: Arkady Vyatchanin, NYAC, 53.91
  2. SILVER: Christopher Reid, BAMA, 54.54
  3. BRONZE: Xavier Mohammed, GBR, 54.62

NYAC’s Arkady Vyatchanin was the only man to turn in a sub-54 tonight, winning by a half second with his 53.91. Bama’s Christopher Reid (54.54) and Great Britain’s Xavier Mohammed (54.62) raced neck-and-neck  earn 2nd and 3rd respectively. Texas A&M’s Brock Bonetti was the only other man to break 55 with a 54.99 for 4th place, followed by U.S. Olympian Ryan Lochte (55.16).

Go Gators

Congratulations Arkady! Awesome to see your recent success as well as your excitement for the future!

2 hours 3 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

through troubles , deception , and more , Arkady come through with a solid Victory – no more Country’s eligibility issues to deal with anymore . He can finally foresee and way better future in Usa as Us citizen . Big hug for a Big Man

32 minutes 54 seconds ago
