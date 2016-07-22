Arizona Wildcats Pick Up Verbal From Oregon-Based Sprinter Jamie Stone

The Arizona Wildcats have picked up another verbal commitment, this time on the women’s side from Oregon-based sprinter Jamie Stone. A swimmer for the Mount Hood Aquatics team, Stone is an Oregon 6A State Champion in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles, and holds the Oregon Record in the 100 free. She also swam at this summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials, competing in the 50 and 100 meter free. Now a senior in high school, Stone will be joining the Wildcats as a freshman in the 2017-18 season.

“I’m very excited about being able to represent the University of Arizona in the coming years, continuing my education and growing in my faith in Tucson, AZ,” said Stone. “The coaching staff and all the teammates we met at Junior Day in April helped convince me to become a member of the Wildcat family!!”

Stone’s times should make her an immediate scorer for Arizona in the Pac-12. With top times of 22.68 and 49.46 in the 50 and 100 freestyles, she would’ve qualified 12th in the 50 and 16th in the 100 for finals last season.

Outside of the freestyle events, Stone also swims the 100 fly (54.77) and 200 IM (2:03.69). Her 54.77 would’ve landed in the C-final at 2016 Pac-12s, which would also earn points for the team.

Stone’s Best Times

Event Best time 50 free 22.68 100 free 49.46 200 free 1:49.19 100 fly 54.77 200 IM 2:03.69

When Stone heads out to Tucson, she’ll team up with now-sophomores Annie Ochitwa and Katrina Konopka, who were both on the free relays for the Wildcats and top 20 individually in the 50 at NCAAs, as well as their relay teammate, junior Paige Kremer. She’ll also have transfer Morgan Ginnis as a training partner, who will also be starting with the Wildcats in the upcoming 2016-17 season.