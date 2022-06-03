Ariarne Titmus Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Australian Team Photo Shoot

The Australian team has been hit with a scare two weeks out from the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

One of the nation’s biggest swimming stars, Ariarne Titmus, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from The Australian. While Titmus has opted out of competing at Worlds, her positive test comes shortly after an Aussie team photoshoot where several members of the team scheduled to race in Budapest were present.

The other swimmers were reportedly cleared of the virus, and Titmus is said to be isolating in Brisbane after leaving the shoot early on Wednesday after feeling unwell.

The Speedo shoot, where the team’s suits for the Commonwealth Games were unveiled, featured Worlds team members such as Zac Stubblety-Cook, Mollie O’Callaghan, Mack Horton, Elijah Winnington, Lani Pallister and Joshua Edwards-Smith.

Emma McKeon, who had a record-setting Olympics last year with seven medals, was also present, though like Titmus, she won’t compete in Budapest.

Stubblety-Cook is the favorite to win the World title in the men’s 200 breaststroke, having won Olympic gold last summer and then breaking the world record at the Australian Trials last month. O’Callaghan and Winnington are also gold medal hopefuls in Budapest.

Earlier this week, we learned that British star Duncan Scott had also tested positive for COVID 17 days out from Worlds.

Titmus made headlines on Thursday when she said she wasn’t fully committed to racing at the Duel In The Pool later this year, which would likely be the 21-year-old’s only opportunity to clash with American rival Katie Ledecky in 2022.

Titmus beat Ledecky head-to-head for Olympic gold twice last summer in the women’s 200 and 400 free, dethroning the former Olympic champion in both races, and less than two weeks ago, she also broke Ledecky’s six-year-old world record in the 400 free.