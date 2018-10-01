YMCA Aquatics Manager Curtis Klausner Banned By SafeSport

Curtis Klausner, a Florida-based aquatics manager, has been deemed “permanently ineligible” by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Klausner is now listed as “permanently ineligible” in SafeSport’s searchable database. His violation is listed as “ Sexual misconduct involving minor (subject to appeal / not yet final)”, though there’s been no information on the specifics of his violation. The Center for SafeSport has told SwimSwam it does not comment on individual matters or cases.

Klausner is listed as being from Casselberry, Florida, and a LinkedIn page shows a “Curt Klausner” who is the Aquatics Manager at the YMCA of Central Florida. A YMCA press release also names Klausner as aquatics director. USA Swimming confirmed that the banned Klausner was an aquatics manager with the YMCA of Central Florida.

Klausner’s name doesn’t yet appear on USA Swimming’s banned list, but will be added after his appeal period runs out on October 5, USA Swimming says. The U.S. Center for SafeSport now conducts all investigations and hands down all bans based on allegations of sexual misconduct or abuse, rather than USA Swimming itself.

We’ve reached out to the YMCA of Central Florida for comment on the ban and Klausner’s employment status with the organization, but have not yet received a response.