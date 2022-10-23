Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anthony Nesty on Virginia-Florida Dual: “We welcome the challenge”

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA

Reported by YanYan Li.

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.52
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:52.44

Top 3:

  1. Florida ‘B’ relay — 2:52.24
  2. Virginia ‘A’ relay — 2:53.82
  3. Florida ‘A’ relay — 2:58.08

Florida secured their win on the men’s side by dominating the 400 free relay, as Macguire McDuff (43.93), Josh Liendo (42.30), Eric Friese (43.00), and Alberto Mestre (43.01) combined for a 2:52.24. Virginia was powered by a 42.46 leadoff from Matt King, which surpasses his 42.68 from earlier as the fastest time of the 2022-23 season. Following him were Matt Brownstead (44.36), Jack Aikins (43.53), and Jack Wright (43.47).

FINAL SCORES:

Men: Florida 189, Virginia 111

Women: Virginia 180, Florida 115

As expected, Florida won on the men’s side and Virginia won on the women’s side of the meet. Florida did beat Virginia 304-291 in the combined team scoring, although that likely wouldn’t have been the case if the Virginia women didn’t exhibition several of their events.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!