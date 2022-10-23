Anthony Nesty on Virginia-Florida Dual: “We welcome the challenge”

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA
- October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST
- SCY (25 yards)
- Charlottesville, Virginia
Reported by YanYan Li.
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.52
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:52.44
Top 3:
- Florida ‘B’ relay — 2:52.24
- Virginia ‘A’ relay — 2:53.82
- Florida ‘A’ relay — 2:58.08
Florida secured their win on the men’s side by dominating the 400 free relay, as Macguire McDuff (43.93), Josh Liendo (42.30), Eric Friese (43.00), and Alberto Mestre (43.01) combined for a 2:52.24. Virginia was powered by a 42.46 leadoff from Matt King, which surpasses his 42.68 from earlier as the fastest time of the 2022-23 season. Following him were Matt Brownstead (44.36), Jack Aikins (43.53), and Jack Wright (43.47).
FINAL SCORES:
Men: Florida 189, Virginia 111
Women: Virginia 180, Florida 115
As expected, Florida won on the men’s side and Virginia won on the women’s side of the meet. Florida did beat Virginia 304-291 in the combined team scoring, although that likely wouldn’t have been the case if the Virginia women didn’t exhibition several of their events.