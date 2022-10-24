South Carolina’s Brooke Schultz Earns Bronze At FINA Diving World Cup

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

Berlin, Germany – South Carolina graduate diver Brooke Schultz won a bronze medal for Team USA at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. The Fayetteville, Arkansas, native competed in the 3-meter synchronized event with fellow Team USA member Kristen Hayden.

Schultz and Hayden held third place throughout the competition and ended the contest with 63 points on their forward 2 and a half with one twist in the final round. The pair scored 257.97 total points to secure third place for the United States. China won gold with 330.03 points and Germany won silver with 272.94 points.

The Team USA duo made a large jump from their last competition together after having placed seventh in the event at the FINA World Championships in June.

USA Diving earned six medals at the World Cup, giving them the second most at the competition behind China’s 12 medals.

Schultz and the Gamecocks will be in action next on the road to take on Duke on Nov. 4 and North Carolina on Nov. 5.

For all the latest South Carolina swimming and diving information, continue to follow GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockSwim).