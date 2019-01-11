Annie Lazor is the Latest “Reborn” Post Grad to Make Age Group Drops (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Olympic Trials Cut: 1:10.99

Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo) – 1:06.89 Micah Sumrall (Chattahoochee Gold) – 1:07.78 Kierra Smith (HPC – Ontario) – 1:08.21

Annie Lazor just keeps getting better. After going a lifetime best this morning, Lazor continues to find success, winning the event here with a 1:06.89, her first time under 1:07. She was out in 32.18, then came back in a blazing 34.71. In her interview post-race with NBC, she mentioned taking a break from the sport and going forward with no expectations as factors leading to her success thus far. Lazor is training right now with the IU Pro group in Bloomington, IN.

Micah Sumrall clocked a 1:07.78 for 2nd, holding off a charging Kierra Smith (1:08.21). Also under 1:09 were Calgary Swim Club’s Rachel Nicol (1:08.89) and Tennessee Aquatics’ Molly Hannis (1:08.98).

Rachel Bernhardt of Gamecock Aquatics dropped almost eight tenths from this morning to win the B final at 1:09.69.