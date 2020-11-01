Anastasiya Shkurdai Drops Belarusian 100 Fly Record, Moves Up In ISL Rankings

Energy Standard swimmer Anastasiya Shkurdai has dropped her own Belarusian National record in the 100m butterfly on day 1 of Match#6 of the ISL 2020 season.

Shkurdai delivered an exceptional performance today with her time of 55.64, securing 12 points for ES with a win in the event. Her previous record mark was 56.07 from last year’s ISL season, but this swim boosts her rankings considerably both within Europe and the ISL.

Here’s a breakdown of the all-time best swims from European athletes in this event:

In addition, she is now ranked #3 all-time in the ISL rankings, edging out World record holder in the event Sarah Sjostrom, whose fastest time was 55.65 from Indy.

This swim pushes the 17-year-old’s progression on significantly, as her ISL performances last year include a 57.37 from Naples and a 57.38 from London.

Her best was 56.09 from the Grande Finale in Las Vegas, which slotted her in at #9 in the best-times from last season.

Her swim today positions her amongst a strengthening female butterfly field, including Frenchwoman Beryl Gastaldello who has been one of the most outstanding performers in the ISL to date.

Marie Wattel who has consistently delivered in the fly and free events for London Roar, Arina Surkova who has been a regular name in the top 3 finishes in the event for NYB. And a host of American athletes including Kelsi Dahlia and Erika Brown.