America East Day 1: UMBC Takes Down Men’s 800 Free Relay Pool Record on Day 1

AMERICA EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 13 – Sunday, February 16

WPI Sports and Recreation Center, Worcester, MA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: UMBC Men (4x) & UMBC Women (1x) (results)

The 2020 America East Swimming and Diving Championship kicked off on Thursday, with swimmers competing in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The UMBC men took down a Pool Record in the 800 free relay and were just 2 tenths shy of the 9-year-old Conference Record. Ilia Rattsev led them off in 1:36.65, a lifetime best by a couple of tenths and his first best time in the event since 2018. Niklas Weigelt (1:40.28), Satori Dobbie (1:38.43), and Gabriel Laracuente (1:39.17) took on the subsequent legs as they finished in 6:34.53. They also won the 200 medley relay (1:29.12), highlighted by Dobbie’s 21.68 fly split and Tiago Asakawa‘s 19.62 anchor leg.

New Hampshire won both the 800 free relay (7:18.20) and 200 medley relay (1:41.43) on the women’s side. Anna Metzler led off with a big lifetime best, breaking 1:50 with a 1:47.12 in the 200 free as she dropped 3 seconds. Anchor Corinne Carbone (1:48.56) was also sub-1:50. Metzler contributed again on the medley, posting a 24.39 fly split. They were within a second of the Conference Record.

The UMBC men and New Hampshire women are currently running 2nd. Binghamton leads the way on both sides thanks to their diving depth. Check out the full scores through day 1 below.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 – MEN

Binghamton University 134 Umbc Swimming & Diving 109 Maine, University of, Orono 87 Virginia Military Institute 82

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 – WOMEN