Ally McHugh Focusing on Swimming Aggressively in San Antonio (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 4:51.79

2018 U.S. national champ Ally McHugh took control of the women’s 400 IM early on the breaststroke leg and never looked back, soaring to victory in 4:41.90 — her fastest swim since December of 2019.

15-year-old Katie Grimes turned virtually even with McHugh at the 200, but fell off on breast, as Emma Weyant made her way into second place. Weyant, a 19-year-old swimming for the Sarasota Sharks, made up a second on McHugh on the first 50 of free but couldn’t make any inroads on the last length, claiming second in 4:43.57. Weyant remains the fastest American this season after going 4:40.84 at the U.S. Open.

Texas’ Evie Pfeifer was third in 4:46.81, while last night’s 800 free winner Haley Anderson (4:49.11) edged out Grimes (4:49.57) for fourth.

The swim for Grimes is her second-fastest ever, having dropped a massive best of 4:47.58 at the U.S. Open site in Irvine.