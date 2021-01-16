Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ally McHugh Focusing on Swimming Aggressively in San Antonio (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS

  • PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 4:51.79
  1. Ally McHugh, WA, 4:41.90
  2. Emma Weyant, SYS, 4:43.57
  3. Evie Pfeifer, TEX, 4:46.81

2018 U.S. national champ Ally McHugh took control of the women’s 400 IM early on the breaststroke leg and never looked back, soaring to victory in 4:41.90 — her fastest swim since December of 2019.

15-year-old Katie Grimes turned virtually even with McHugh at the 200, but fell off on breast, as Emma Weyant made her way into second place. Weyant, a 19-year-old swimming for the Sarasota Sharks, made up a second on McHugh on the first 50 of free but couldn’t make any inroads on the last length, claiming second in 4:43.57. Weyant remains the fastest American this season after going 4:40.84 at the U.S. Open.

Texas’ Evie Pfeifer was third in 4:46.81, while last night’s 800 free winner Haley Anderson (4:49.11) edged out Grimes (4:49.57) for fourth.

The swim for Grimes is her second-fastest ever, having dropped a massive best of 4:47.58 at the U.S. Open site in Irvine.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!