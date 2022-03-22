All the Links You Need to Follow the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 23-26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Live Results

Championship Central

The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship, hosted by Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, George, is set to begin tomorrow evening with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays.

Here are some useful links to help you follow the action:

Prelims and finals sessions will be broadcast live on ESPN3. Note that Daylight Savings Time has already begun in the United States, so if you are trying to follow the meet from outside the U.S., you might need to adjust your calculation of the time difference.

The ESPN3 link for each session is listed below, along with the start times across various time zones:

Broadcast Schedule

ESPN3 Link Local Time Central Mountain Pacific Paris Tokyo Wed finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM Thu 7:00 AM Thu prelims 10:00 AM 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM Thu 11:00 PM Thu finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM Fri 7:00 AM Fri prelims 10:00 AM 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM Fri 11:00 PM Fri finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM Sat 7:00 AM Sat prelims 10:00 AM 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM Sat 11:00 PM Sat finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM Sun 7:00 AM

Event Schedule

Day One – Wednesday, March 23

Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern 200 Yard Medley Relay 800 Yard Freestyle Relay

Day Two – Thursday, March 24

Trials – 10:00 AM Eastern Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern 500 Yard Freestyle 500 Yard Freestyle 200 Yard Individual Medley 200 Yard Individual Medley 50 Yard Freestyle 50 Yard Freestyle 1-Meter Diving 1-Meter Diving 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Day Three – Friday, March 25

Trials – 10:00 AM Eastern Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern 400 Yard Individual Medley 400 Yard Individual Medley 100 Yard Butterfly 100 Yard Butterfly 200 Yard Freestyle 200 Yard Freestyle 100 Yard Breaststroke 100 Yard Breaststroke 100 Yard Backstroke 100 Yard Backstroke 3-Meter Diving 3-Meter Diving 400 Yard Medley Relay

Day Four – Saturday, March 26