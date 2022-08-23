All the Links You Need to Follow the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
- August 24-27, 2022
- Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships kick off tomorrow Wednesday, August 24, and will run through Saturday, August 27. The meet, designed for nations that border the Pacific Ocean, will include the four charter nations (Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States) as well as New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore. The competition was previously scheduled to take place in 2021 before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships were last hosted by Japan in Fiji in 2018.
This year’s meet, hosted by the U.S., will take place at the K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Prelims will begin each day at 9:00 AM local time; finals will be at 5:00 PM. Swimmers aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year are eligible to compete at the Junior Pan Pacs.
There will be an A final and a B final for each event, although only the A final will be scored. Each nation is limited to two entrants per A final and two entrants per B final.
USA Swimming will stream the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships live.
|City
|Zone
|Prelims
|Finals
|Hawaii, USA
|GMT -10:00
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Los Angeles, USA
|GMT -07:00
|12:00 noon
|8:00 PM
|New York, USA
|GMT -04:00
|3:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|London, UK
|GMT +01:00
|8:00 PM
|4:00 AM +1
|Singapore
|GMT +08:00
|3:00 AM +1
|11:00 AM +1
|Tokyo, Japan
|GMT +09:00
|4:00 AM +1
|12:00 noon +1
|Sydney, Australia
|GMT +10:00
|5:00 AM +1
|1:00 PM +1
|Auckland, New Zealand / Suva, Fiji
|GMT +12:00
|7:00 AM +1
|3:00 PM +1
|Apia, Samoa
|GMT +13:00
|8:00 AM +1
|4:00 PM +1
Finals Schedule
Wednesday, August 24
- Girls/Boys 200 Meter Freestyle
- Girls/Boys 100 Meter Backstroke
- Girls/Boys 200 Meter Butterfly
- Girls 800 Meter Freestyle
- Boys 1500 Meter Freestyle
- Mixed 4×100 Meter Medley Relay
Thursday, August 25
- Girls/Boys 100 Meter Freestyle
- Girls/Boys 100 Meter Breaststroke
- Girls/Boys 400 Meter Individual Medley
- Girls/Boys 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay
Friday, August 26
- Girls/Boys 400 Meter Freestyle
- Girls/Boys 100 Meter Butterfly
- Girls/Boys 200 Meter Backstroke
- Girls/Boys 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay
Saturday, August 27
- Girls/Boys 200 Meter Individual Medley
- Girls/Boys 50 Meter Freestyle
- Girls/Boys 200 Meter Breaststroke
- Girls 1500 Meter Freestyle
- Boys 800 Meter Freestyle
- Girls/Boys 4×100 Meter Medley Relay
is there going to be OW at junior pan Pacs this year? I know this may be a dumb question, since my daughter swims open water and I should know, but I know World JR’s is happening so I’m not sure…