All the Links You Need to Follow the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Live Results

Live Streaming

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships kick off tomorrow Wednesday, August 24, and will run through Saturday, August 27. The meet, designed for nations that border the Pacific Ocean, will include the four charter nations (Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States) as well as New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore. The competition was previously scheduled to take place in 2021 before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships were last hosted by Japan in Fiji in 2018.

This year’s meet, hosted by the U.S., will take place at the K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Prelims will begin each day at 9:00 AM local time; finals will be at 5:00 PM. Swimmers aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year are eligible to compete at the Junior Pan Pacs.

There will be an A final and a B final for each event, although only the A final will be scored. Each nation is limited to two entrants per A final and two entrants per B final.

USA Swimming will stream the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships live.

City Zone Prelims Finals Hawaii, USA GMT -10:00 9:00 AM 5:00 PM Los Angeles, USA GMT -07:00 12:00 noon 8:00 PM New York, USA GMT -04:00 3:00 PM 11:00 PM London, UK GMT +01:00 8:00 PM 4:00 AM +1 Singapore GMT +08:00 3:00 AM +1 11:00 AM +1 Tokyo, Japan GMT +09:00 4:00 AM +1 12:00 noon +1 Sydney, Australia GMT +10:00 5:00 AM +1 1:00 PM +1 Auckland, New Zealand / Suva, Fiji GMT +12:00 7:00 AM +1 3:00 PM +1 Apia, Samoa GMT +13:00 8:00 AM +1 4:00 PM +1

Finals Schedule

Wednesday, August 24

Girls/Boys 200 Meter Freestyle

Girls/Boys 100 Meter Backstroke

Girls/Boys 200 Meter Butterfly

Girls 800 Meter Freestyle

Boys 1500 Meter Freestyle

Mixed 4×100 Meter Medley Relay

Thursday, August 25

Girls/Boys 100 Meter Freestyle

Girls/Boys 100 Meter Breaststroke

Girls/Boys 400 Meter Individual Medley

Girls/Boys 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay

Friday, August 26

Girls/Boys 400 Meter Freestyle

Girls/Boys 100 Meter Butterfly

Girls/Boys 200 Meter Backstroke

Girls/Boys 4×100 Meter Freestyle Relay

Saturday, August 27