All The Links You Need For The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

January 10-13, 2024

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

LCM (50m)

The first stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is here, with racing kicking off tomorrow night at the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

The first day of the long course competition will feature a timed finals session of the 1500m freestyle, with the following three days consisting of prelims and finals.

Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 9am (ET), with finals beginning at 6pm (ET). Tomorrow night’s session will start at 5pm (ET).

SwimSwam has compiled a list of all the links you need to keep up with all the action in Tennessee this week:

EVENT SCHEDULE