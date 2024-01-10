All The Links You Need For The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
The first stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is here, with racing kicking off tomorrow night at the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.
The first day of the long course competition will feature a timed finals session of the 1500m freestyle, with the following three days consisting of prelims and finals.
Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 9am (ET), with finals beginning at 6pm (ET). Tomorrow night’s session will start at 5pm (ET).
SwimSwam has compiled a list of all the links you need to keep up with all the action in Tennessee this week:
- SwimSwam Event Page
- USA Swimming Event Page
- Meet Information
- Pre-Scratch timeline
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream Information
- Live Results
EVENT SCHEDULE
|Women’s Event #
|Day 1, Wednesday, January 10
|
Men’s Event #
|1
|1500m Freestyle
|2
|Day 2, Thursday, January 11
|3
|100m Freestyle
|4
|5
|100m Breaststroke
|6
|7
|200m Butterfly
|8
|9
|400m Freestyle
|10
|Day 3, Friday, January 12
|11
|200m Freestyle
|12
|13
|200m Backstroke
|14
|15
|400m IM
|16
|17
|100m Butterfly
|18
|Day 4, Saturday, January 13
|19
|800m Freestyle
|20
|21
|100m Backstroke
|22
|23
|200m Breaststroke
|24
|25
|200m IM
|26
|27
|50m Freestyle
|28