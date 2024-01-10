Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

  • January 10-13, 2024
  • Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central

The first stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series is here, with racing kicking off tomorrow night at the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

The first day of the long course competition will feature a timed finals session of the 1500m freestyle, with the following three days consisting of prelims and finals.

Prelims will take place every morning Thursday through Saturday at 9am (ET), with finals beginning at 6pm (ET). Tomorrow night’s session will start at 5pm (ET).

SwimSwam has compiled a list of all the links you need to keep up with all the action in Tennessee this week:

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Event # Day 1, Wednesday, January 10
Men’s Event #
1 1500m Freestyle 2
Day 2, Thursday, January 11
3 100m Freestyle 4
5 100m Breaststroke 6
7 200m Butterfly 8
9 400m Freestyle 10
Day 3, Friday, January 12
11 200m Freestyle 12
13 200m Backstroke 14
15 400m IM 16
17 100m Butterfly 18
Day 4, Saturday, January 13
19 800m Freestyle 20
21 100m Backstroke 22
23 200m Breaststroke 24
25 200m IM 26
27 50m Freestyle 28

0
