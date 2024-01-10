Louisville’s Ilia Sibirtsev Likely Punches NCAA Ticket As Cardinals Sweep Mizzou

Louisville vs. Missouri

Friday, January 5th, 2024

Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, KY

SCY

Dual Meet Format

Results

Final Scores Women: Louisville 203, Missouri 96 Men: Louisville 205, Missouri 89



The Missouri Tigers headed to Louisville to take on the #4 Cardinal women and #18 Cardinal men in each team’s first meet of the new calendar year. The hosts easily handled the visiting Tigers, as the Cardinal women won 203-96 and the Cardinal men won 205-89.

Women’s Recap

Junior Kim Herkel led the Louisville women with three individual victories. The first came in the the 100 breast, where she led from beginning to end, touching in a time of 1:00.52. Next, she joined with two other Louisville juniors to win the 200 breast in 2:09.82, not far off last year’s NCAA invite time of 2:09.68. Finally, she closed out the day with a 4:12.72 victory in the 400 IM. Heckle set season-best times in both breaststroke events, while her 400 IM time was about three seconds off of her 4:09.46 from the SMU Classic.

Fifth year Christiana Regenauer was the other multiple event winner for the Louisville women, winning the 100 free in 48.67 and the 100 fly in 52.12, just 0.01s slower than her time from the Ohio State Invite. Missouri’s Taylor Williams actually led at the halfway point, but Regenauer pulled ahead on the third length, as Williams finished in 52.33.

All-American Gabi Albiero only swam one event for the Cardinals, but she made the most of it, as she won the 50 free in 22.04. Her best time this season is a 21.75 from the SMU Classic.

Other event winners:

The Louisville women swept the relays with a 1:37.74 win in the 200 medley relay, and a 3:14.70 in the 400 free relay.

Louisville sophomore Paige Kuwata won the 1650 in 16:32.81, not too far off of her time in this event at last year’s NCAA championships.

won the 1650 in 16:32.81, not too far off of her time in this event at last year’s NCAA championships. Fernando Gomes Celidonio took the 200 free in 1:46.13, which makes her the 2nd-fastest Cardinal woman so far this season, behind only Paige Hedrick (1:45.41). Hetrick did not compete Friday.

took the 200 free in 1:46.13, which makes her the 2nd-fastest Cardinal woman so far this season, behind only (1:45.41). Hetrick did not compete Friday. In the 100 back, four women flipped between 26.5 and 26.7 at the halfway point, but Rye Ulett got her hand on the wall first with a 53.78.

got her hand on the wall first with a 53.78. The Tigers went 1-2 in the 200 fly, with Taylor Williams (1:56.20) and Emily Rosen (1:56.39) both finishing ahead of Tristen Ulett (2:00.30).

(1:56.20) and (1:56.39) both finishing ahead of (2:00.30). Jordan Durocher took the 200 back, as the Cardinal sophomore won in 1:58.32.

took the 200 back, as the Cardinal sophomore won in 1:58.32. Louisville freshman Summer Cardwell won the 500 free in 4:47.66, the fastest time on the team this season.

Men’s Recap

Louisville fifth-year Ilia Sibirtsev had arguably the biggest swim of the day with a 14:51.66 in the 1650. Not only did he win by over 20 seconds, but he likely punched his ticket to the NCAA championships in the process. Last year it took a 14:53.84 to qualify, so while it’s not quite guaranteed at this point, it’s probably a safe bet. That’s also the 2nd-fastest time of Sibirtsev’s career, just off his 14:51.33 from the 2021 ACC Championships. Sibirtsev also won the 500 free in 4:18.98.

Three other men doubled for the Cardinals. Guy Brooks led a 1-3 Louisville sweep in the 200 free with a 1:34.56, and came back later to win the 100 free in 43.67. Dalton Lowe won the 100 back in 46.70 and the 100 fly in 46.17. All-American Denis Petrashov swept the breaststroke events, going 53.10/1:55.97 with sizable margins of victory both times.

Sophomore Jackson Millard nearly doubled too, as he won the 200 back by nearly four seconds with a 1:43.13, and took 2nd to Lowe in the 100 back (47.58) and to teammate Tommy Bried (3:46.46) in the 400 IM (3:50.28). Fellow sophomore Charlie Crush won the 50 free in 20.01.

Jan Zubik led the Tiger men with 13 points, as the sophomore won the 200 fly in 1:43.79, and finished 2nd to Lowe in the 100 fly (47.91).

Louisville Release

Courtesy of Louisville Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 13/6-ranked University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming teams downed visiting RV/RV Missouri Friday afternoon in the Ralph Wright Natatorium. The Louisville men won 205-89 and the women won 203-96.

The Cardinals were led by multiple winners Christiana Regenauer (100 free, 100 fly, both relays), and Kim Herkle (100- and 200-breast and 400 IM). For the men, Denis Petrashov (100- and 200-breast and 200 Medley Relay) and Guy Brooks (200 Free, 100 free and 400 Free Relay). The Cards put up 27 NCAA B-cuts on the way to the win.

The Cardinals led off the meet with a pair of wins in the 200 Medley Relay. The women’s team touched in 1:37.74 for a B-cut and the win posted by Tristen Ulett (25.87, Ella Welch (27.21), Christiana Regenauer (23.06) and an anchor by Julia Dennis (21.60). The men won as well with a time of 1:26.21 put up by Dalton Lowe (21.65), Denis Petrashov (24.03), Charlie Crush (20.84) and an anchor by Matias Santiso (19.69). The women’s B-relay scored with a third place time of 1:39.28 posted by Karoline Barrett (25.26), Cecilia Viberg (27.59), Madie Hall (24.61) and Lucy Mehraban (21.82). The men’s B-relay finished fourth with a time of 1:28.80 boarded by Drew Collins (23.06), Luke Shourds (24.69), Mateo Miceli (21.34) and Caleb Duncan (19.71).

In the 1650 freestyle, Paige Kuwata took top honors with the winning time of 16.32.81. UofL’s Maddie Luther was third, going 16:52.22. For the men, Ilia Sibirtsev left the field in his wake, posting a 14:51.66 for the Louisville win. Teammate Tyler Watson touched second with a 15.12.00, also a B-cut.

In the 200 Freestyle, Cardinal Fernanda Celidonio put up a B-cut time of 1:46.13 for the win. Teammate Madie Hall was fourth with a 1:48.55 and Paige McCormick posted an exhibition time of 1:52.37. The men swept the top three spots in the 200 free led by Guy Brooks’ winning time of 1:34.56. Murilo Sartori was second in 1:36.09 and Denis Loktev was third in 1:36.40.

Rye Ulett won the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.78 with teammate Lucy Mehraban right behind with a second-place time of 54.24. Abby Karl y was seventh in 57.07. Dalton Lowe put up the winning B-cut time of 46.70 in the men’s 100 back. Louisville’s Jackson Millard was second in 47.58 and Drew Collins was fifth with a time of 49.88.

Kim Herkle won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:00.52 for the Cardinals and teammate Cecilia Viberg was third with a 1:02.51. Adry Kasemets was fifth, turning in a time of 1:03.40. For the men, Denis Petroshov ran away with the 100 breast with a time of 53.10. Cardinal Luke Shourds was third in 53.90 and Aidan Kreiley was fourth with a 54.97 with freshman Grant Gooding going 56.18 for seventh.

Missouri took the top two spots in the women’s 200 butterfly with Taylor Williams (1:56.20) and Emily Roden (1:56.39) going 1-2. UofL’s Tristen Ulett’s time of 2:00.30 was good for third and Summer Cardwell was fifth in 2:01.37. The Tigers won the men’s 200 fly as well when Jan Zubik posted a 1:43.79 just ahead of UofL’s Gustavo Saldo’s 1:44.31. Tommy Bried was third in 1:44:34 just ahead of Aidan Paro’s 1:48.03 and Mateo Miceli’s 1:49.92 for fourth and fifth.

Missouri’s Kamryn Wong won the 3M springboard with a score of 356.78. UofL’s Lindsay Gizzi was second with a score of 312.15 and Else Praasterink was third with a 293.18. Lindsay Gizzi won the 1M springboard with a score of 308.48. Grace Leonard was fourth with a score of 241.95.

In men’s 1M diving, Mizzou’s Collier Dyer won with a 356.18. UofL’s Adam Sneden was second with a score of 297.75 and teammate Rayce Winn is third with a score of 299.68. In men’s 3M, Adam Sneden won the event with 352.35, with Rayce Winn turning in a second-place score of 324.38.

Gabi Albiero won the 50 free for the Cardinals with a time of 22.04 just ahead of teammate Julia Dennis was 22.32. Ella Welch was fourth with 22.86 and Bianca Costea was fifth in 23.16 for UofL. UofL won the men’s 50 free with Charlie Crush hitting the wall in 20.01 to lead the top four sweep of the race. After Crush came Caleb Duncan (20.19), Matias Santiso (20.37) and Guy Brooks (20.59) for the Cards.

After the break, Christiana Regenauer won the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.67 and Lucy Mehraban touched second in 49.11. Julia Tennis was fifth (49.85) and Bianca Costea was sixth in 50.35. Guy Brooks won the men’s 100 free for the Ville with a time of 43.67. Teammate Matias Santiso was third in 44.55 and Denis Loktev was fifth, turning in a time of 44.92.

Louisville sophomore Jordan Durocher won the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:58.32. UofL’s Ally Boynton went 2:00.57 for fifth and Zoe Vogelmann was sixth with a 2:01.93. UofL’s Jackson Millard won the men’s 200 back going away with a time of 1:43.13, four seconds faster than the rest of the field. Louisville’s Ryan Hogan was fifth, going 1:52.01 and Drew Collins was sixth in 1:52.55.

Louisville went 1-2-3 in the 200 breaststroke with Kim Herkle leading the charge with a time of 2:09.82, Madie Hall was next with a 2:14.09 and Fernanda Celidonio was third in 2:14.66. Denis Petrashov won the men’s 200 breast with a time of 1:55.97, almost four seconds ahead of the field. Louisville’s Aidan Kreiley was third in 2:00.46 and Luke Shourds was fifth in 2:02.58.

Louisville’s Summer Cardwell won the women’s 500 freestyle with a 4:47.66. Rye Ulett was third for the Cardinals with a time of 4:52.22 just ahead of teammate Maddie Luther’s 4:53.72. In the men’s 500 free, Ilia Sibirtsev finished four seconds ahead of the field with a 4:18.98 leading a 1-2-3-4 Cardinal sweep. Tyler Watson was second in 4:23.82, Gustavo Saldo was third (4:25.97) and Murilo Sartori was fourth (4:26.57).

In the women’s 100 butterfly, Christiana Regenauer was into the wall first, posting a 52.12 for the Cardinal win. UofL’s Karoline Barrett was third in 53.47 and Ella Welch scored with a fourth place time of 53.55 with all three being NCAA B-cuts. In the men’s 100 fly, UofL’s Dalton Lowe was first with a 46.17 and an NCAA B-cut. Aidan Paro was third in 48.31 and Charlie Crush was fourth in 48.42 to score for the Cards.

Kim Herkle won the 400 IM with a time of 4:12.72 for a B-cut time. Rye Ulett touched second in 4:16.41 and Jordan Durocher was fourthin 4:20.89 to also score for UofL. Cardinal junior Tommy Bried led the 1-2 sweep of the men’s 400 IM with a time of 3:46.56 with Jackson Millard right behind, touching in 3:50.28, both for B-cuts.

In the final event, the Cardinal A-relay team of Christiana Regenauer (23.66), Julia Dennis (25.61), Ella Welch (48.98) and Lucy Mehraban (48.22) combined for the winning time of 3:14.70. The B-relay touched third with 3:19.89 put up by Karoline Barrett (50.07), Summer Cardwell (50.53), Bianca Costea (49.42) and Fernanda Celidonio (49.87). The men’s A-relay won with a time of 2:53.12 posted by Guy Brooks (43.28), Dalton Lowe (42.63), Matias Santiso (43.95) and Denis Loktev (43.26). The Cardinal B-relay finished third with a 3:00.23 turned in by Kayden Lancaster (45.34), Caleb Duncan (44.11), Owen Taylor (45.29) and Charlie Crush (45.49).

Missouri Release

Courtesy of Missouri Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Missouri swimming and diving program came up short at No. 13/6 Louisville, dropping a road contest to the Cardinals on Friday. The women’s team was outscored 203-96, while the men’s team fell 205-89.

The Tigers found success in the middle portion of the meet, where they ended up sweeping the 200 fly events. First, the Taylor Williams / Emily Roden duo continued their strong seasons in the event, both notching D-1 B Standard times today. Williams clinched the event with a 1:56.20, while Roden followed closely behind in second, tying a career-best 1:56.39. Jan Zubik took gold on the men’s side with a D-1 B Standard time of 1:43.79.

Mizzou also made some noise in the diving events. Kamryn Wong smashed the women’s three-meter out of the park, putting up a mark of 356.78 which ranks third in program history. Her winning score in the event is better than any Louisville diver has ever had in their home pool. Wong’s career day continued in the one-meter, where her silver medal score of 304.43 ranks ninth in program history.

Collier Dyer kept the momentum on the boards by claiming the men’s one-meter dive crown with a 356.18.

A few more Tiger women clinched D-1 B Standard times while in the Bluegrass State. Lina Bank’s 1:01.37 in the women’s 100 breast got her second place, Williams’ 52.33 in the 100 fly clinched a silver medal, and Zara Zallen’s 49.23 in the 100 free earned her bronze.

MU put up consistent results in the four relay events as well, with the top team representing the black-and-gold finishing second in each race.

The women’s 200 medley relay side consisting of Sydney Bales , Lina Bank, Kylee Sullivan and Zara Zallen heralded a 1:40.28, while the men’s 200 medley relay squad featuring Sam Brown , Logan Ottke , John Watson and Darden Tate earned a 1:26.30. The women’s 400 free relay team with Francesca Smith , Taylor Williams , Zara Zallen and Sierra Smith combined for a 3:18.43 standing, and the men’s 400 free relay side with Frederik Rindshøj, Grant Bochenski , Sam Brown and Darden Tate finished in 2:55.87.

NOTABLE RESULTS

UP NEXT

Mizzou Swim and Dive’s last road dual of the season takes place in West Lafayette, Ind. when the Tigers travel to Purdue next Saturday, Jan. 13. Action from inside the Morgan J. Burke Aquatics Center begins at 11 a.m., and live results can be found via the Meet Mobile app.