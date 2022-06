All the Links You Need for the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships

2022 World Para Swimming Championships

More than 500 athletes from 59 countries are slated to compete at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira from June 12-18 in what will be the largest international Para sport event to take place in Portugal.

Madeira’s capital of Funchal is more than just the hometown of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo – the island has a history of staging international para swimming events as the venue of the European Open Championships in 2016 and 2021.

Initially set for 2021, the competition was moved to this summer due to the postponement of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo from 2020 to 2021. At the last World Championships three years ago in London, Italy led the way with 50 total medals, including 20 golds – one ahead of Great Britain.

Event Schedule

Sunday, June 12

Men’s 400 freestyle S8

Women’s 400 freestyle S8

Men’s 100 breaststroke SB9

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB9

Men’s 100 butterfly S13

Women’s 100 butterfly S13 combined S12 (S11-12)

Men’s 50 freestyle S5

Women’s 50 freestyle S5

Men’s 50 breaststroke SB2

Women’s 50 breaststroke SB2

Men’s 100 backstroke S6

Women’s 100 backstroke S6

Men’s 200 freestyle S14

Women’s 200 freestyle S14

Men’s 200 IM SM7

Women’s 200 IM SM7

Men’s 50 freestyle S11

Women’s 50 freestyle S11

Men’s 50 breaststroke SB3

Women’s 50 breaststroke SB3

Men’s 100 backstroke S12

Women’s 100 backstroke S12

Men’s 100 breaststroke SB4

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB4

Men’s 50 freestyle S10

Women’s 50 freestyle S10

Monday, June 13

Men’s 400 freestyle S7

Women’s 400 freestyle S7

Men’s 100 freestyle S4

Women’s 100 freestyle S4

Men’s 50 backstroke S5

Women’s 50 backstroke S5

Men’s 150 IM SM3

Women’s 150 IM SM3

Men’s 100 freestyle S6

Women’s 100 freestyle S6

Men’s 200 IM SM10

Women’s 200 IM SM10

Men’s 100 backstroke S8

Women’s 100 backstroke S8

Men’s 100 butterfly S11

Men’s 100 butterfly S12

Men’s 100 backstroke S14

Women’s 100 backstroke S14

Men’s 100 breaststroke SB13

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB13

Men’s 200 IM SM9

Women’s 200 IM SM9

Mixed 4×50 freestyle 20 pts (S1-S10)

Tuesday, June 14

Men’s 100 backstroke S1

Men’s 100 backstroke S2

Women’s 100 backstroke S2

Men’s 100 breaststroke SB7

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB7

Men’s 100 breaststroke SB14

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB14

Men’s 150 IM SM4

Women’s 150 IM SM4

Men’s 50 freestyle S12

Women’s 50 freestyle S12

Men’s 50 butterfly S5

Women’s 50 butterfly S5

Men’s 200 IM SM6

Women’s 200 IM SM6

Men’s 100 butterfly S9

Women’s 100 butterfly S9

Men’s 400 freestyle S10

Women’s 400 freestyle S10

Men’s 100 breaststroke SB11

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB11

Men’s 100 freestyle S13

Women’s 100 freestyle S13

Men’s 100 butterfly S8

Women’s 100 butterfly S8

Mixed 4×50 medley 20 pts (S1-10/SB1-9)

Wednesday, June 15

Men’s 400 freestyle S6

Women’s 400 freestyle S6

Men’s 200 IM SM11

Women’s 200 IM SM11

Men’s 100 breaststroke SB12

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB12

Men’s 100 backstroke S13

Women’s 100 backstroke S13

Men’s 100 freestyle S8

Women’s 100 freestyle S8

Men’s 50 backstroke S3

Women’s 50 backstroke S3

Men’s 50 backstroke S4

Women’s 50 backstroke S4

Men’s 200 freestyle S2 combined S1

Men’s 200 IM SM5

Women’s 200 IM SM5

Men’s 100 backstroke S7

Women’s 100 backstroke S7

Men’s 100 freestyle S9

Women’s 100 freestyle S9

Mixed 4×100 medley 49 pts (S11-13/SB11-13)

Mixed 4×100 freestyle S14

Thursday, June 16

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB5

Women’s 400 freestyle S9

Men’s 400 freestyle S9

Women’s 100 butterfly S10

Men’s 100 butterfly S10

Women’s 50 freestyle S4

Men’s 50 freestyle S4

Women’s 50 freestyle S8

Men’s 50 freestyle S8

Women’s 50 butterfly S7

Men’s 50 butterfly S7

Women’s 100 freestyle S12

Men’s 100 freestyle S12

Women’s 200 IM SM14

Men’s 200 IM SM14

Women’s 100 freestyle S11

Men’s 100 freestyle S11

Women’s 50 freestyle S3

Men’s 50 freestyle S3

Women’s 50 freestyle S6

Men’s 50 freestyle S6

Women’s 50 freestyle S13

Men’s 50 freestyle S13

Mixed 4×50 medley 34 pts (S1-10/SB1-9)

Friday, June 17

Women’s 400 freestyle S13

Men’s 400 freestyle S13

Women’s 100 backstroke S11

Men’s 100 backstroke S11

Women’s 50 freestyle S7

Men’s 50 freestyle S7

Women’s 50 backstroke S2

Men’s 50 backstroke S2

Men’s 50 backstroke S1

Women’s 200 IM SM8

Men’s 200 IM SM8

Women’s 200 freestyle S5

Men’s 200 freestyle S5

Men’s 200 freestyle S3

Women’s 100 backstroke S9

Men’s 100 backstroke S9

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB6

Men’s 100 breaststroke SB6 combined SB5

Women’s 100 freestyle S10

Men’s 100 freestyle S10

Mixed 4×100 medley S14

Mixed 4×100 freestyle 49 pts (SB11-13)

Saturday, June 18

Women’s 100 breaststroke SB8

Men’s 100 breaststroke SB8

Women’s 100 backstroke S10

Men’s 100 backstroke S10

Women’s 400 freestyle S11

Men’s 400 freestyle S11

Women’s 100 freestyle S7

Men’s 100 freestyle S7

Women’s 200 freestyle S4 combined S3

Men’s 200 freestyle S4

Women’s 200 IM SM13

Men’s 200 IM SM13

Women’s 100 freestyle S5

Men’s 100 freestyle S5

Women’s 100 freestyle S3

Men’s 100 freestyle S3

Women’s 50 butterfly S6

Men’s 50 butterfly S6

Women’s 50 freestyle S9

Men’s 50 freestyle S9

Women’s 50 butterfly S14

Men’s 100 butterfly S14

Mixed 4×100 freestyle 34 points (S1-10)

How to Watch

The World Championships will be livestreamed on World Para Swimming’s Facebook page and on the Paralympic Games’ Youtube channel, subject to geo-restrictions in some areas. All finals will also be livestreamed on the Canadian Paralympic Committee’s Facebook page and Paralympic.ca as well as CBC Sports digital platforms for fans in Canada.

The finals will begin at 5 p.m. local time in Madeira. Portugal is five hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. Check out when that is in some major time zones below:

Madeira, Portugal : 5:00 pm

Eastern Time : 12 p.m.

Central Time: 11:00 am

Pacific Time : 9:00 am

Central European Time : 6:00 pm

Australian Eastern Time : 4:00 am (next day)

You can also follow along with live results from the official Paralympic site here. The full entry list can be found here.