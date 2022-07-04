All The Links You Need For The 2022 European Junior Championships

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

Europe’s best up-and-coming talents will be in action this week at the 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships in Bucharest, with the competition to take place in the new Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex in the Romanian capital.

The headliner of the meet is local hero David Popovici, who is just a few weeks removed from winning a pair of World Championship titles in the men’s 100 and 200 freestyle.

Below, find all of the information and links you need to follow along with the six-day competition.

START TIMES & EVENT SCHEDULE

The preliminary heats will kick off at 10 a.m. local time every morning in Bucharest, which is seven hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time in the United States. Finals will begin at 5 p.m. local, meaning that for those in ET, sessions will be at 3 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The meet will run from Tuesday, July 5 until Sunday, July 10.

Start Times

Prelims Local Time: 10 a.m. Eastern Time: 3 a.m. Pacific Time: 12 a.m.

Finals Local Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time: 10 a.m. Pacific Time: 7 a.m.



Just like the senior World and European Championships, all events 200 meters and under will have semi-final rounds. There will also be a few Para swimming events every day.

Full Event Schedule:

ENTRIES & RESULTS

Live results throughout the competition will be available at microplustiming.

LIVE STREAMING

Sessions will be streamed live on Eurovision Sports All Aquatics here.