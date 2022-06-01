Alabama Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Summer Juniors Qualifier Sydney Sanders

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Sydney Sanders from Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for 2023-24.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Alabama!! Thank you so much to my coaches, friends, and family for always encouraging and supporting me! Roll Tide!!🐘❤️🤍”

Sanders attends Charlotte Catholic High School and swims year-round for SwimMAC Carolina. She specializes in breast and IM and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast/200 IM and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 400 IM. At the 2021 North Carolina High School 3A State Championships, she was runner-up in the 200 IM and placed fifth in the 100 breast. This year she only competed in prelims of the 4A meet.

Sanders kicked off this year’s long course season with a bang, earning lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at the Martha McKee Charlotte Open. Last summer, she was a finalist in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM at Speedo Summer Championships-East and notched PBs in the 100 breast (1:15.16) and 400 IM (5:00.85).

In SCY, she clocked PBs in the 200 back and 200 breast at Winter Juniors East last December, and in the 100 breast and 200/400 IM at 2021 Cary Sectionals.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.77

200 breast – 2:16.53

200 IM – 2:03.52

400 IM – 4:21.88

200 back – 2:03.97

Sanders will join Gaby Van Brunt, Sydney Blackhurst, Jada Scott, Ella Jones, Kate Christian, and Laurel Blase in the Crimson Tide’s class of 2027.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

