Daily Swim Coach Workout #672

Workout Context

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WarmUp

500 swim

4×100 mix @1:45

1×100 mix fast



12×50 kick 1 fast 1 a1 @1:20



300 drill scull



8×50 25 sprint ps 25 a1 sl @1:10

100 easy



Main

5x

50 ps c1 @1:15

100 b2 sl @2:15

50 ps c1 @2:30



450 easy



1×50 D ps



SwimDown

100 easy