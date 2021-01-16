After Two Seasons, Madison Blakesley Transfers from Arizona to Florida State

After two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12, Indiana native Madison Blakesley has transferred to Florida State University. She should have two seasons of eligibility left with the Seminoles.

“My decision to transfer was not an easy one, but it was the best decision for me. Transferring during the pandemic made it extremely difficult due to not being able to take official visits, but the staff and people here made me feel so welcomed. Florida State has become my new home and I am more than excited to see how my collegiate career continues with the training here.”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:01.83

200 breast – 2:20.28

50 free – 23.29

100 fly – 56.55

Blakesley competed at the 2019 and 2020 Pac-12 Championships with Arizona. At the 2019 meet, as a freshman, she clocked her lifetime bests in both breaststroke events, placing 20th in the 100.

Blakesley has shown impressive relay speed; she swam on Arizona’s 200 medley relay at the 2019 Pac-12 Champs, splitting a quick 26.67 breast leg. At the Pac-12 Champs in 2020, Blakesley wasn’t able to perform as well, and she didn’t make the 100 breast finals and was relegated to Arizona’s C 200 medley relay.

With Florida State, Blakesley only started competing this semester. She swam in their January 8 dual against LSU, racing the 100 breast (1:08.26) and 200 breast (2:31.02). She also split a 29.17 on FSU’s A 200 medley relay.

Hungarian standout and freshman Zsofia Kurdi leads the Seminoles this season in the 100 breast (1:02.40), and they’re expected to have 59-second 100 breaststroker Nina Kucheran back next season.