ACC Swimmer of the Meet Jack Hoagland on Leveling-Up After Departure of Yeadon

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

ACC Swimmer of the meet Jack Hoagland lit it up at the ACC championships for Notre Dame, taking wins in the 500 free, 400 IM, and 1,650. Hoagland sat down with us to break down his races and tell us about his year of training. Last year at ACCs, Hoagland made an immediate impact but was somewhat riding the coattails of his distance-star teammate, Zach Yeadon. After Yeadon transferred to Cal, however, Hoagland explains how he stepped up his game to take the reigns and become the new distance stud on campus.

