ACC Honors Gillilan, Fears, Stewart, Zawadzki

Courtesy: Atlantic Coast Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Notre Dame’s Coleen Gillilan has been named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and Louisville’s Molly Fears has been selected as the Diver of the Week. On the men’s side, NC State’s Coleman Stewart has been named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and Virginia Tech’s Noah Zawadzki has been selected as the Diver of the Week.

A freshman from Fort Collins, Colorado, Gillilan won all four of her races to help Notre Dame top Purdue over the weekend. She posted NCAA B cuts in the 100 and 200 butterfly and the 200 IM, while also swimming with the first-place 200 medley relay team.

Fears won both of her diving events against No. 3 Tennessee. The senior from Plainfield, Indiana, took first in the 1-meter event with a score of 300.09 and first in the 3-meter competition with a score of 328.35.

A native of York, Pennsylvania, Stewart won all three of his races to help NC State defeat South Carolina. The senior took first in the 100 fly, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, recording an NCAA provisional time in the 100 fly.

Zawadzki won both the springboard events in Virginia Tech’s win over George Washington. The sophomore from Greensboro, North Carolina, scored a 375.68 in the 1-meter event and a 404.33 in the 3-meter competition.