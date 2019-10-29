Nevada’s Samula, Vazquez Lopez Garner Mountain West Weekly Nods

Courtesy: Mountain West Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Nevada’s Wiktoria Samula and Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez have notched MW Swimming and Diving Peak Player of the Week honors. Samula was named swimmer of the week, while Vazquez Lopez garnered diver of the week accolades.

This marks Samula’s first career weekly honor and Vazquez Lopez’s second.

SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Wiktoria Samula, Nevada

Sophomore, Lublin, Poland

Placed atop the podium five different times, winning four individual events and one medley in victories over Fresno State and UC Davis.

Against the Bulldogs, Samula won the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.05, good for 23rd in the NCAA, and the 200 breast (2:15.84).

Versus UC Davis, the Poland native took first in the 100 breast (1:02.96) and 200 breast (2:16.89). Samula also swam the second leg of the first-place finishing 200 medley relay (1:43.36).

DIVER OF THE WEEK

Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez, Nevada

Sophomore, Guadalajara, Mexico