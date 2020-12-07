Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aaron Sequeira, Nathan Wall Shine At Cincinnati Marlins Intrasquad

2020 OH Cincinnati Marlins December Mid-Season Meet

  • December 4-6, 2020
  • Keating Natatorium, Cincinnati, OH
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH CM December Mid-Season Meet”

The Cincinnati Marlins hosted an intrasquad meet over the weekend, something the club has done about once a month since the summer, with both their youngsters and senior swimmers delivering some noteworthy performances.

On the men’s side, 19-year-old Aaron Sequeira and 17-year-old Nathan Wall put on a show, while Thackston McMullan threw down some strong swims in the 13-14 age group.

Sequeira, a Stanford commit, put up the top time in the 50 free (20.84), 100 free (45.92), 100 back (47.50), 200 back (1:44.57), 100 fly (48.20) and 200 fly (1:49.34). The 200 fly swim was a lifetime best, going well under his previous PB of 1:56.84, while he was also within a second of his personal bests in all but the 100 free (where he’s been 44.65).

Wall, who’s committed to swim at Xavier next fall, dropped just over a second in the 400 IM (3:57.34), tied his PB in the 200 IM (1:52.03), and neared lifetime bests in the 100 breast (57.90) and 200 breast (2:04.45).

McMullan, 14, reset best times in the 100 free (48.60), 1000 free (9:33.75), 200 back (1:59.15) and 100 fly (51.55) while also posting strong swims in the 50 free (22.75) and 200 fly (1:57.20).

For the women, 14-year-old Chloe Otten highlighted things with a standout 4:33.81 in the 400 IM, marking her first time under the 4:40-barrier. Otten also set a best in the 200 IM (2:09.05), 100 fly (58.98) and just missed her best in the 200 fly (2:10.23).

In the 15 & over category, 17-year-old Madelyn Hensler made several drops, including hitting a 2:01.54 in the 200 back, tying her best in the 100 back (56.10), and clocking 2:06.90 in the 200 fly.

16-year-old Ella Jo Piersma dropped over 14 seconds in the 400 IM, going from 4:50.67 to 4:36.46, and also put up the top swims of the meet in the 50 free (24.26), 100 free (52.52), 200 free (1:53.15) and 100 fly (57.34).

