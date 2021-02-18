AAC Championships Delayed Again, Now Scheduled For February 25th-27th

2021 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, February 21 – Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center, Dallas, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champions: ECU men (1x) & Houston women (4x) (results)

Live Results

Championships Central

Psych Sheets

Winter weather has been wrecking havoc with swimming schedules across the nation, and the American Athletic Conference announced today that the AAC Championships have once again been delayed.

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced that the upcoming men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships originally scheduled for Feb. 18-20 at Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center/Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas have again been postponed due to inclement weather throughout North Texas. The 2021 American Swimming and Diving Championships will instead be contested from Feb. 25-27 on the campus of SMU. Prelim heats are expected to begin each day at 10 a.m. (CT), with finals set for 6 p.m. (CT) on Feb. 25 and 26. The championship finals session will begin on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. (CT). Live coverage of the meet is still expected to air daily on ESPN+ and results will be available via Meet Mobile.

The meet was originally supposed to begin today, but with a winter storm inbound last week, the AAC announced on February 13th that it would be delayed until February 21st-23rd.

Dallas, where host Southern Methodist University is located, was hit hard by last week’s snow and ice storm. The city, including the SMU campus, has been experiencing rolling blackouts due to power shortages, as well as issues with frozen pipes leading to water leaks and a warning to boil tap water before using it for cooking, drinking, or brushing teeth.

The SMU campus is currently closed and classes are canceled through at least tomorrow. The additional delay, coupled with an increase in temperature forecasted for next week, should hopefully allow things to get back to some semblance of normal before the meet gets underway next Thursday.