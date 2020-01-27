5 Princeton Freshmen Claim an Event as Tiger Women Defeat Columbia

PRINCETON V. COLUMBIA

Saturday, January 25, 2020

Princeton, NJ

SCY

Full Results

Princeton’s strong freshman class showed up and showed out as they defeated the visiting Columbia Lions on Saturday.

The Tigers started off with a dominant 200 medley relay, going 1-2-3 at 1:40.33, 1:41.29, and 1:42.29. The A relay had a strong start with Gianna Garcia (25.56) and Christie Chong (27.50), while all three relays had a 24-mid split on the fly leg. Freshman Sarah Grinalds was 22.66 anchoring the A, and freshman Amelia Liu was 22.65 on the end of the B.

In the 200 fly, Tiger freshmen went 1-2-3. Christina Bradley was 2:00.01, followed by Addison Smith (2:00.18) and Emily Trieu (2:02.23). Freshmen also went 1-2 in the 50 free, with Ellie Marquardt (23.37), followed by Jen Secrest (23.51).

Secrest would go on to win the 100 IM, clocking a winning time of 55.69.

Grinalds popped a 50.46 to take the 100 free, and then Nikki Venema was the fifth first-year Tiger to grab a win, going 2:00.56 to take the 200 back.

Columbia was led by one of their own freshman, Olivia Jubin. Training with NCAP in high school, Jubin came to Columbia with times of 1:49.18 in the 200 free and 4:53.33 in the 500 free. On Saturday, she dropped a 1:47.79 to win the 200 free, her first time under 1:49, to knock off Grinalds (1:48.27). Then, in the 500 free, she posted a 4:50.71 to win the 500 by over five seconds, taking more than two seconds off of her old best.

Princeton closed the meet on top in the 200 free relay, getting a 23.08 lead-off from freshman Amelia Liu (23.08).