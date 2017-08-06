41 Records Fall Through 4 Days At Masters Nationals

The U.S. Masters Swimming Summer Nationals have yielded a slew of national and world records over four days in Minneapolis.

The meet started Wednesday, August 2nd at the University of Minnesota, and runs through tonight, Sunday, August 6th. The U.S. Masters site has a compilation of every record broken through four days. You can check that out here, or reproduced below:

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 1500 Freestyle, 37:06.82 — World and USMS

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 100 Freestyle, 2:03.56 (initial split) — USMS)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 200 Freestyle, 4:21.57 (initial split) — World and USMS)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 400 Freestyle, 9:11.20 (initial split) — World and USMS

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 800 Freestyle, 19:20.86 (initial split) — World and USMS)

Nicolas Granger, Rose Bowl Masters (Men’s 50-54 400 IM, 4:45.61 — World and USMS)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters (Men’s 65-69 400 IM, 5:14.48 — World and USMS)

David Costill, Indy Aquatics Masters (Men’s 80-84 400 IM, 7:17.96 — USMS)

David Costill, Indy Aquatics Masters (Men’s 80-84 100 Fly, 1:40.04 (initial split) — USMS)

Diann Uustal, New England Masters (Women’s 70-74 50 Back, 40.21 (relay split) — USMS)

Nicolas Granger, Rose Bowl Masters (Men’s 50-54 400 Free, 4:15.93 — World and USMS)

Dan Stephenson, Rose Bowl Masters (Men’s 60-64 400 Free, 4:36.85 — World and USMS)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters (Men’s 65-69 400 Free, 4:37.70 — World and USMS)

Hugh Wilder, Arizona Masters (Men’s 70-74 50 Back, 33.58 — World and USMS)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 50 Back, 58.63 — World and USMS)

Cecilia McClosky, Swim Fort Lauderdale (Women’s 65-69 50 Back, 35.39 — World and USMS)

Diann Uustal, New England Masters (Women’s 70-74 50 Back, 39.11 — USMS)

Betty Lorenzi, Florida Aquatic Combined Team (Women’s 90-94 50 Back, 56.89 — World and USMS)

David Sims, Illinois Masters (Men’s 55-59 200 Fly, 2:18.37 — USMS)

Nicolas Granger, Rose Bowl Masters (Men’s 50-54 100 Free, 54.18 — World and USMS)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 100 Free, 1:53.86 — World and USMS)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 50 Free, 51.09 (initial split) — USMS)

Diann Uustal, New England Masters (Women’s 70-74 100 Free, 1:15.30 — USMS)

David Costill, Indy Aquatic Masters (Men’s 80-84 200 Breast, 3:43.98 — USMS)

Charlotte Sanddal, Montana Masters (Women’s 95-99 200 Breast, 9:18.96 — World and USMS)

Charlotte Sanddal, Montana Masters (Women’s 95-99 50 Breast, 2:16.08 (initial split) — World and USMS)

Charlotte Sanddal, Montana Masters (Women’s 95-99 100 Breast, 4:37.87 (initial split) — World and USMS)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 50 Free, 48.34 (relay split) — USMS)

Diann Uustal, New England Masters (Women’s 70-74 50 Free, 33.28 (relay split) — World and USMS)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters (Women’s 45-49 50 Fly, 28.40 — World and USMS)

Diann Uustal, New England Masters (Women’s 70-74 50 Fly, 35.02 — World and USMS)

Rick Colella, Puget Sound Masters (Men’s 65-69 100 Breast, 1:14.77 — World and USMS)

David Costill, Indy Aquatic Masters (Men’s 80-84 100 Breast, 1:40.90 — USMS)

Erika Braun, North Carolina Masters (Women’s 45-49 50 Free, 27.09 — USMS)

Diann Uustal, New England Masters (Women’s 70-74 50 Free, 33.02 — World and USMS)

Nicolas Granger, Rose Bowl Aquatics (Men’s 50-54 200 Back, 2:14.53 — World and USMS)

David Costill, Indy Aquatic Masters (Men’s 80-84 200 Back, 3:15.04 — World and USMS)

Willard Lamb, Oregon Masters (Men’s 95-99 200 Back, 4:37.71 — World and USMS)

Diann Uustal, New England Masters (Women’s 70-74 200 Back, 3:14.66 — USMS)

Betty Lorenzi, Florida Aquatic Combined Team (Women’s 90-95 200 Back, 4:38.48 — World and USMS)

Diann Uustal, New England Masters (Women’s 70-74 50 Back, 40.45 (relay split) — USMS)

ab