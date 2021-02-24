4 Seconds Off NCAA D3 1650 Record, Kristin Cornish Commits to Johns Hopkins

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Johns Hopkins University has landed a major commitment for this fall with Badger Swim Club’s Kristin Cornish. Cornish is a senior at Horace Greeley High School in New York.

I am so excited to announce my commitment to study and swim for the Johns Hopkins University. A huge thank you to my coaches, friends, teammates, and family for all their help throughout this process. I can’t wait to join such a supportive community next year. Go blue jays!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 52.02

200 free – 1:49.84

500 free – 4:48.95

1000 free – 9:50.37

1650 free – 16:25.86

400 IM – 4:25.92

Cornish was one of the last remaining top recruits in the high school class of 2021, and she’s one of the best distance freestylers in the class.

At the 2019 New York High School State Championships, Cornish was an A-finalist in the 200 free and 500 free, taking fourth in the 200 (1:50.71) and fifth in the 500 (4:52.97). Soon after that meet, Cornish raced at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, placing 12th in the 1650 free (16:43.62) and 24th in the 500 free (4:56.24/4:52.80 in prelims).

Since the pandemic, Cornish has continued to progress in the distance events. At the 2020 Winter 18&U Championships, she hit bests of 1:49.84 in the 200 free and 4:50.09 in the 500 free. Just this past weekend, at the BGNW-hosted Metropolitan Senior Champs, Cornish went through the 4:50 barrier in the 500 free (4:48.95) while she took 12 seconds off of her mile time and beat age group phenom Claire Weinstein in the process (16:25.86).

In the 2019-20 season, Cornish would’ve been Johns Hopkins’ best miler by about a minute. She would’ve also been their best 500 freestyler by nine seconds and best 200 freestyler by about a second, while she would’ve been their #2 400 IMer.

Nationally, Cornish will immediately be a Division III title threat. She would’ve won the 2019 NCAA title in the mile by about ten seconds, while she’s right on the 4:48.15 that Laura Westphal of Williams swam to win the 500 free title in 2019. Cornish has the speed to bring in 50 or so individual points, and those alone would’ve jumped JHU up from 13th to 7th at the 2019 NCAA meet, not to mention her support on at least the 800 free relay, where her best time would’ve jumped them from 15th to around 7th.

On top of that, Cornish’s lifetime best in the mile from this past weekend is only a few seconds away from Williams great Sarah Thompson’s NCAA DIII record of 16:21.44 from 2015.

Cornish joins another fantastic distance addition, Meg Susil (1:50.4/4:54.3/17:08), in their incoming class, alongside Michelle Liu, Taylor Rohovit, Megan Craven and Hannah Fu.

