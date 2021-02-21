Weinstein Shaves 17 Seconds Off 1650 Best, Shimizu-Bowers Drops 4:13 PR in IM

BGNW WINTER SENIOR CHAMPS INVITE

February 19-21, 2021

Mount Kisco, NY

Short course yards (SCY)

Results – Meet Mobile

The BGNW Marlins are hosting a meet this weekend with some of the top club swimmers in the Metropolitan LSC, including 13-year-old phenom Claire Weinstein.

Weinstein, who snagged Olympic Trials Wave I cuts in the 400m free and 800m free in January to become the youngest qualifier for the meet, kicked off her weekend with a 16:29.20 in the mile on Friday night. That’s a new best by 17 seconds for the Westchester Aquatic Club freestyler. She fell just short of the win, as 17-year-old Kristin Cornish of Badger Swim Club took the victory at 16:25.86, taking off 12 seconds herself.

Later in the session, Weinstein anchored Westchester Aquatic Club’s 4×200 free relay in a 1:49.27. Sabrina Johnston led off BGNW’s relay with a 1:48.55, a new best by over two seconds for the Princeton commit.

On Saturday afternoon, Weinstein had a fresh go at the 200 free, able to take .05 off of her old best to win it in 1:47.61. Already the #2 swimmer in 13-year-old history, she inches ever-so-slightly closer to Claire Tuggle’s 1:44.96 from 2018, the quickest time ever by a 13-year-old girl. At the end of the session, Weinstein slashed nine seconds off of her old best, breaking 4:20 and touching at 4:19.39 in the 400 IM.

Badger 16-year-old Hana Shimizu-Bowers had a big session on Saturday, too. The recent Northwestern commit sliced almost two seconds off of her old best in the 200 free with a new PR of 1:48.05, just behind Weinstein. In the 400 IM, Shimizu-Bowers swam to the win, dropping nearly six full seconds to go a new best of 4:13.76.

In the men’s 200 free, three Badger teammates battled to the finish under 1:40. Hunter Kim finished on top in 1:39.17, just ahead of Bucknell commit Justin DiSanto (1:39.53) and high school sophomore Christian Lee (1:39.96). It was the first time any of them have been under 1:40.

Coming back in the 100 breast, Disanto clocked a lifetime best 55.90 for the win.

Max Hardart, a 17-year-old from Badger, set a new personal best with his win in the 400 IM (3:56.84). Hardart won the mile on Friday night, just off of a best with a 15:44.64.

OTHER WINNERS