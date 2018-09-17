3 More Swimming Names Added to SafeSport’s Banned Database

Three more people with swimming connections have been banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Jarret Sadler and Harrison Franks of Texas and Donald Graham of New Mexico have all joined the banned list.

Jarret Sadler

The 25-year-old Sadler was arrested this week in Louisville, Kentucky. The local CBS affiliate reports that Sadler is accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl at a party. An arrest warrant showed that Sadler didn’t know the girl, but allegedly forced her to perform a sex act against her will while she was under the influence of alcohol. Police also say the girl told him to stop, but he didn’t listen.

The News-Enterprise reports that the alleged abuse occurred at around 2 AM on June 24, and that Sadler is charged with first degree sexual abuse and second degree sodomy.

Local media report that Sadler is employed by the Red Cross, but CBS noted that “the crime is not related to his profession.” He was a former athlete member of USA Swimming and a part-time coach member prior to his ban. The News-Enterprise reports that Sadler had lived in Kentucky only about five months, and is a native of Texas. SafeSport’s database lists Sadler as being from Kingwood, Texas.

He’s currently listed as “ineligible” rather than “permanently ineligible,” which means the five-day window for an appeal is still open.

Harrison Franks

Lubbock, Texas’s Franks is listed as “permanently ineligible” as of August 2, 2018. His violation is listed as “criminal disposition – sexual misconduct.” No information is yet available on the specific’s of Franks’ case. He was a former high school swimmer in the state of Texas.

Donald Graham

Graham, of Ranchos De Taos, New Mexico, is listed as “permanently ineligible” as of September 4, 2018. His violation is “sexual misconduct – involving a minor.”

Graham was a member of USA Swimming as an official, though he had previously spent time in the sport as an athlete (swimming Masters as recently as 2014 and competing for Texas in college) and as a coach.

We’ve asked the Center for SafeSport for further information on all three, but didn’t receive any information beyond what is listed in the bans database.