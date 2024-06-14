2x Idaho 5A State Champion Jacob Schubert Commits to Whittier (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jacob Schubert from Caldwell, Idaho, will swim and study at Whittier College in Southern California beginning next fall.

“Loved Coach Jafari and his energy. The on campus pool was great. I was offered significant financial aid which made my parents happy.”

Schubert swims for Middleton High School and Nampa Swim Team and specializes in freestyle. He won the 100 free (46.98) and 200 free (1:43.29) at the 2023 Idaho IHSAA 5A State Championship in November, notching PBs in both events. His best 50 free dates from the 2023 Snake River Swimming Winter Short Course Championships, where he won the 50/100/200 free and was runner-up in the 100 fly. He left the meet with then-best times in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Schubert had a successful 2023 long course season, improving his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free (24.95/54.85/2:02.38) and 100 fly (1:00.83) at Boise Sectionals and, a week later, in the 50 free (24.65) and 400/800 free at Snake River Summer Championships. He kicked off 2024 LCM swimming with a PB in the 100 fly (1:00.51) at the Spring Fling Invitational.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.81

100 free – 46.98

100 fly – 51.43

200 free – 1:43.29

Whittier competes in NCAA Division III’s SCIAC. Schubert would have been the Poets’ 2nd-fastest 50, 100, and 200 freestyler and third 3rd-fastest 100 flyer last season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

