2x 2019 Florida 4A State Finalist Megan Murphy Sends Verbal to Navy for 2021

Megan Murphy of West Palm Beach, FL has verbally committed to swim for the United States Naval Academy beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She swims year-round for the East Coast Aquatic Club and she is beginning her senior year at Forest Hill High School.

“I am beyond happy to announce my commitment to swim for the United States Naval Academy. I absolutely feel like I belong there and I can’t wait to begin my new journey! A huge thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their love and support through the years.”

In October, the Forest Hill High School junior swam the 50 free and the 100 back at the Florida 4A District 8 Championships. Her time of 24.82 earned the silver medal behind Jupiter High School’s Heidi Smithwick, and she won the gold in the 100 back with a time of 1:00.04.

She went on to swim at the Florida 4A State Championship in both the 50 free and the 100 back. In the prelims heats of the 50 free, Murphy went a 23.81, placing 7th. She dropped 0.08 seconds in finals, touching 8th. She went a 56.26 in prelims for the 100 back, earning her a 5th place seed going into finals. Her finals time of 56.30 moved her from 5th to 2nd place. Murphy scored 28 of Forest Hill’s 61 points at the meet.

Last summer, Murphy competed at the Futures Championship meet in Greensboro. She earned a spot in the C-final of the 100 back, after having gone a 1:05.71 in prelims. She touched 19th in finals, going a 1:05.76. She finished 30th in the 50 free, 44th in the 100 free, 54th in the 200 back, and 83rd in the 100 fly.

Aside from swimming, Murphy plays the violin and she enjoys painting. She was a regional qualifier in girls’ weightlifting in 2020.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 25.14

100 back – 55.09

50 fly – 25.18

50 free – 23.49

100 free – 51.61

Murphy will be joining the Navy’s women’s team roster in the fall of 2021. In February, the Navy women won their ninth consecutive Patriot League title. In addition to their team title, they took home 13 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals. Murphy’s top times would have placed her in the A-final of the 100 back and the B-final of the 50 free at the conference championships.

While Navy was dominant overall at the championships, the 100 backstroke was an area without as much strength as other races, so Murphy’s presence gives the Midshipmen a chance to shore up that event.

The Navy women have won 9-straight Patriot League titles.

Her 100 back time would have been the team’s third-fastest in the 2019-2020 season behind Jamie Miller and Ashley Boddiford.

Murphy will be joining Catherine Weaverling, Jennifer Luong, Katie Wong, Dani Ghine, and Georgia 1-5A State champion Caroline Irwin as a member of the class of 2025.

