Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 SEC Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Down – Texas Looks to Hook Themselves Commanding Leads

Comments: 4
by Mark Wild 4

February 19th, 2025 College, News, SEC

2025 SEC Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Team Scores Thru Day 2

Women Men
  1. Texas- 238
  2. Florida- 140
  3. Texas A&M- 130
  4. LSU- 126
  5. Tennessee- 120
  6. South Carolina- 118
  7. Auburn-115.5
  8. Kentucky- 115
  9. Georgia- 104.5
  10. Alabama- 86
  11. Arkansas- 85
  12. Missouri- 84
  13. Vanderbilt- 56
  1. Texas- 176
  2. Georgia- 158
  3. Tennessee- 153.5
  4. Florida- 152
  5. LSU- 132
  6. Alabama- 118
  7. Texas A&M – 111
  8. South Carolina- 110
  9. Kentucky- 102
  10. Auburn- 63
  11. Missouri- 62.5

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

Team All (Projected Points) 500 Free (Projected Points) 200 IM (Projected Points) 50 Free (Projected Points)
Texas 7/4/2 (278.5) 2/2/0 (86) 3/1/2 (130) 2/1/0 (62.5)
Florida 4/3/2 (154) 2/1/0 (66) 2/2/1 (87) 0/0/1 (1)
Texas A&M 1/1/4 (52.5) 0/0/1 (7) 0/1/2 (19) 1/0/1 (26.5)
LSU 1/0/3 (44) 0/0/2 (13) 0/0/1 (5) 1/0/0 (26)
Tennessee 4/4/4 (185) 1/2/1 (55) 2/1/1 (75) 1/1/2 (55)
South Carolina 1/3/2 (90) 0/1/1 (26) 0/2/1 (33) 1/0/1 (31)
Auburn 1/0/2 (30.5) 0/0/1 (2) 0/0/0 (0) 1/0/1 (28.5)
Kentucky 0/0/1 (1) 0/0/1 (1) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0)
Georgia 4/4/1 (158) 3/2/0 (103) 1/0/0 (24) 0/2/1 (31)
Alabama 1/3/1 (81.5) 0/0/1 (3) 0/0/0 (0) 1/3/0 (78.5)
Arkansas 0/0/1 (7) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/1 (7)
Missouri 0/2/0 (26) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/0 (11) 0/1/0 (15)
Vanderbilt 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0)

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

Team All (Projected Points) 500 Free (Projected Points) 200 IM (Projected Points) 50 Free (Projected Points)
Texas 7/4/2 (278.5) 2/2/0 (86) 3/1/2 (130) 2/1/0 (62.5)
Florida 4/3/2 (154) 2/1/0 (66) 2/2/1 (87) 0/0/1 (1)
Texas A&M 1/1/4 (52.5) 0/0/1 (7) 0/1/2 (19) 1/0/1 (26.5)
LSU 1/0/3 (44) 0/0/2 (13) 0/0/1 (5) 1/0/0 (26)
Tennessee 4/4/4 (185) 1/2/1 (55) 2/1/1 (75) 1/1/2 (55)
South Carolina 1/3/2 (90) 0/1/1 (26) 0/2/1 (33) 1/0/1 (31)
Auburn 1/0/2 (30.5) 0/0/1 (2) 0/0/0 (0) 1/0/1 (28.5)
Kentucky 0/0/1 (1) 0/0/1 (1) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0)
Georgia 4/4/1 (158) 3/2/0 (103) 1/0/0 (24) 0/2/1 (31)
Alabama 1/3/1 (81.5) 0/0/1 (3) 0/0/0 (0) 1/3/0 (78.5)
Arkansas 0/0/1 (7) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/1 (7)
Missouri 0/2/0 (26) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/0 (11) 0/1/0 (15)
Vanderbilt 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0)

Projected Prelims Points (Day 3)

Women Men
  1. Texas – 278.5
  2. Tennessee – 185
  3. Georgia – 158
  4. Florida – 154
  5. South Carolina – 90
  6. Alabama – 81.5
  7. Texas A&M – 52.5
  8. LSU – 44
  9. Auburn – 30.5
  10. Missouri – 26
  11. Arkansas – 7
  12. Kentucky -1
  13. Vanderbilt – 0
  1. Texas – 275
  2. Florida – 206.5
  3. Georgia – 115
  4. Tennessee – 108.5
  5. Texas A&M – 98
  6. Auburn – 89.5
  7. LSU – 60
  8. Alabama – 62
  9. Kentucky – 37
  10. Missouri – 24.5

Projected Relay Points

Women Men
  1. Texas – 64
  2. Tennessee – 56
  3. Alabama – 54
  4. Auburn – 52
  5. Georgia – 50
  6. Florida – 48
  7. LSU – 46
  8. Texas A&M – 44
  9. Missouri – 40
  10. Arkansas – 34
  11. South Carolina – 32
  12. Kentucky – 30
  13. Vanderbilt – 28
  1. Tennessee – 64
  2. Florida – 56
  3. Texas – 54
  4. LSU – 52
  5. Auburn – 50
  6. Alabama – 48
  7. Texas A&M – 46
  8. Missouri – 44
  9. Georgia – 40
  10. South Carolina – 34
  11. Kentucky – 32

Projected Scores after Day 3 Finals (Not Including Diving)

Women Men
  1. Texas: 580.5 = 238 + (278.5) + (64)
  2. Tennessee: 361 = 120 + (185) + (56)
  3. Florida: 342 = 140 + (154) +(48)
  4. Georgia: 312.5 = 104.5 + (158) + (50)
  5. South Carolina: 240 = 118 + (90) + (32)
  6. Texas A&M: 226.5 = 130 + (52.5) + (44)
  7. Alabama: 221.5 = 86 + (81.5) + (54)
  8. LSU: 216 = 126 + (44) + (46)
  9. Auburn: 198 = 115.5 + (30.5) + (52)
  10. Missouri: 150 = 84 + (26) + (40)
  11. Kentucky: 146 = 115 + (1) + (30)
  12. Arkansas: 126 = 85 + (7) + (34)
  13. Vanderbilt: 84 = 56 + (0) + (28)
  1. Texas: 505 = 176 + (275) + (54)
  2. Florida: 358.5 = 152 + (206.5) + (56)
  3. Tennessee: 326 = 153.5 + (108.5) + (64)
  4. Georgia: 313 = 158 + (115) + (40)
  5. Texas A&M: 255 = 111 + (98) + (46)
  6. LSU: 244 = 132 + (60) + (52)
  7. Alabama: 228= 118 + (62) + (48)
  8. Auburn: 202.5 = 63 + (89.5) + (50)
  9. Kentucky: 171 = 102 + (37) + (32)
  10. South Carolina: 144 = 110 + (0) + (34)
  11. Missouri: 131= 62.5 + (24.5) + (44)

Please note that coding a program to score the prelims out for me is one of my two weaknesses, so if there are errors, please let me know.

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
IU Swammer
7 minutes ago

The men’s and women’s charts are the same, so I think there may be an error.

4
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
7 minutes ago

Looks like it’s going to be a very interesting team race for second and third for both men and women!

0
0
Reply
huh?
16 minutes ago

Texas has 2 in the final and 4 in the consols in the 500 and only 1 scorer in the 50. Not sure the projected above is correct if you’re using the prelims to actually project.

2
0
Reply
Fluidg
Reply to  huh?
30 seconds ago

He posted the women’s up/down list for men, too. Same list for both.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!