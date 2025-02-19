2025 SEC Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Down – Texas Looks to Hook Themselves Commanding Leads

2025 SEC Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Team Scores Thru Day 2 Women Men Texas- 238 Florida- 140 Texas A&M- 130 LSU- 126 Tennessee- 120 South Carolina- 118 Auburn-115.5 Kentucky- 115 Georgia- 104.5 Alabama- 86 Arkansas- 85 Missouri- 84 Vanderbilt- 56 Texas- 176 Georgia- 158 Tennessee- 153.5 Florida- 152 LSU- 132 Alabama- 118 Texas A&M – 111 South Carolina- 110 Kentucky- 102 Auburn- 63 Missouri- 62.5

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women

Team All (Projected Points) 500 Free (Projected Points) 200 IM (Projected Points) 50 Free (Projected Points) Texas 7/4/2 (278.5) 2/2/0 (86) 3/1/2 (130) 2/1/0 (62.5) Florida 4/3/2 (154) 2/1/0 (66) 2/2/1 (87) 0/0/1 (1) Texas A&M 1/1/4 (52.5) 0/0/1 (7) 0/1/2 (19) 1/0/1 (26.5) LSU 1/0/3 (44) 0/0/2 (13) 0/0/1 (5) 1/0/0 (26) Tennessee 4/4/4 (185) 1/2/1 (55) 2/1/1 (75) 1/1/2 (55) South Carolina 1/3/2 (90) 0/1/1 (26) 0/2/1 (33) 1/0/1 (31) Auburn 1/0/2 (30.5) 0/0/1 (2) 0/0/0 (0) 1/0/1 (28.5) Kentucky 0/0/1 (1) 0/0/1 (1) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) Georgia 4/4/1 (158) 3/2/0 (103) 1/0/0 (24) 0/2/1 (31) Alabama 1/3/1 (81.5) 0/0/1 (3) 0/0/0 (0) 1/3/0 (78.5) Arkansas 0/0/1 (7) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/1 (7) Missouri 0/2/0 (26) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/0 (11) 0/1/0 (15) Vanderbilt 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0)

Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Men

Projected Prelims Points (Day 3)

Women Men Texas – 278.5 Tennessee – 185 Georgia – 158 Florida – 154 South Carolina – 90 Alabama – 81.5 Texas A&M – 52.5 LSU – 44 Auburn – 30.5 Missouri – 26 Arkansas – 7 Kentucky -1 Vanderbilt – 0 Texas – 275 Florida – 206.5 Georgia – 115 Tennessee – 108.5 Texas A&M – 98 Auburn – 89.5 LSU – 60 Alabama – 62 Kentucky – 37 Missouri – 24.5

Projected Relay Points

Women Men Texas – 64 Tennessee – 56 Alabama – 54 Auburn – 52 Georgia – 50 Florida – 48 LSU – 46 Texas A&M – 44 Missouri – 40 Arkansas – 34 South Carolina – 32 Kentucky – 30 Vanderbilt – 28 Tennessee – 64 Florida – 56 Texas – 54 LSU – 52 Auburn – 50 Alabama – 48 Texas A&M – 46 Missouri – 44 Georgia – 40 South Carolina – 34 Kentucky – 32

Projected Scores after Day 3 Finals (Not Including Diving)

Women Men Texas: 580.5 = 238 + (278.5) + (64) Tennessee: 361 = 120 + (185) + (56) Florida: 342 = 140 + (154) +(48) Georgia: 312.5 = 104.5 + (158) + (50) South Carolina: 240 = 118 + (90) + (32) Texas A&M: 226.5 = 130 + (52.5) + (44) Alabama: 221.5 = 86 + (81.5) + (54) LSU: 216 = 126 + (44) + (46) Auburn: 198 = 115.5 + (30.5) + (52) Missouri: 150 = 84 + (26) + (40) Kentucky: 146 = 115 + (1) + (30) Arkansas: 126 = 85 + (7) + (34) Vanderbilt: 84 = 56 + (0) + (28) Texas: 505 = 176 + (275) + (54) Florida: 358.5 = 152 + (206.5) + (56) Tennessee: 326 = 153.5 + (108.5) + (64) Georgia: 313 = 158 + (115) + (40) Texas A&M: 255 = 111 + (98) + (46) LSU: 244 = 132 + (60) + (52) Alabama: 228= 118 + (62) + (48) Auburn: 202.5 = 63 + (89.5) + (50) Kentucky: 171 = 102 + (37) + (32) South Carolina: 144 = 110 + (0) + (34) Missouri: 131= 62.5 + (24.5) + (44)

Please note that coding a program to score the prelims out for me is one of my two weaknesses, so if there are errors, please let me know.