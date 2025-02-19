2025 SEC Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Down – Texas Looks to Hook Themselves Commanding Leads

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
Team Scores Thru Day 2
Women
Men
Texas- 238
Florida- 140
Texas A&M- 130
LSU- 126
Tennessee- 120
South Carolina- 118
Auburn-115.5
Kentucky- 115
Georgia- 104.5
Alabama- 86
Arkansas- 85
Missouri- 84
Vanderbilt- 56
Texas- 176
Georgia- 158
Tennessee- 153.5
Florida- 152
LSU- 132
Alabama- 118
Texas A&M – 111
South Carolina- 110
Kentucky- 102
Auburn- 63
Missouri- 62.5
Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs — Women
Team
All (Projected Points)
500 Free (Projected Points)
200 IM (Projected Points)
50 Free (Projected Points)
Texas
7/4/2 (278.5)
2/2/0 (86)
3/1/2 (130)
2/1/0 (62.5)
Florida
4/3/2 (154)
2/1/0 (66)
2/2/1 (87)
0/0/1 (1)
Texas A&M
1/1/4 (52.5)
0/0/1 (7)
0/1/2 (19)
1/0/1 (26.5)
LSU
1/0/3 (44)
0/0/2 (13)
0/0/1 (5)
1/0/0 (26)
Tennessee
4/4/4 (185)
1/2/1 (55)
2/1/1 (75)
1/1/2 (55)
South Carolina
1/3/2 (90)
0/1/1 (26)
0/2/1 (33)
1/0/1 (31)
Auburn
1/0/2 (30.5)
0/0/1 (2)
0/0/0 (0)
1/0/1 (28.5)
Kentucky
0/0/1 (1)
0/0/1 (1)
0/0/0 (0)
0/0/0 (0)
Georgia
4/4/1 (158)
3/2/0 (103)
1/0/0 (24)
0/2/1 (31)
Alabama
1/3/1 (81.5)
0/0/1 (3)
0/0/0 (0)
1/3/0 (78.5)
Arkansas
0/0/1 (7)
0/0/0 (0)
0/0/0 (0)
0/0/1 (7)
Missouri
0/2/0 (26)
0/0/0 (0)
0/1/0 (11)
0/1/0 (15)
Vanderbilt
0/0/0 (0)
0/0/0 (0)
0/0/0 (0)
0/0/0 (0)
Projected Prelims Points (Day 3)
Women
Men
Texas – 278.5
Tennessee – 185
Georgia – 158
Florida – 154
South Carolina – 90
Alabama – 81.5
Texas A&M – 52.5
LSU – 44
Auburn – 30.5
Missouri – 26
Arkansas – 7
Kentucky -1
Vanderbilt – 0
Texas – 275
Florida – 206.5
Georgia – 115
Tennessee – 108.5
Texas A&M – 98
Auburn – 89.5
LSU – 60
Alabama – 62
Kentucky – 37
Missouri – 24.5
Projected Relay Points
Women
Men
Texas – 64
Tennessee – 56
Alabama – 54
Auburn – 52
Georgia – 50
Florida – 48
LSU – 46
Texas A&M – 44
Missouri – 40
Arkansas – 34
South Carolina – 32
Kentucky – 30
Vanderbilt – 28
Tennessee – 64
Florida – 56
Texas – 54
LSU – 52
Auburn – 50
Alabama – 48
Texas A&M – 46
Missouri – 44
Georgia – 40
South Carolina – 34
Kentucky – 32
Projected Scores after Day 3 Finals (Not Including Diving)
Women
Men
Texas: 580.5 = 238 + (278.5) + (64)
Tennessee: 361 = 120 + (185) + (56)
Florida: 342 = 140 + (154) +(48)
Georgia: 312.5 = 104.5 + (158) + (50)
South Carolina: 240 = 118 + (90) + (32)
Texas A&M: 226.5 = 130 + (52.5) + (44)
Alabama: 221.5 = 86 + (81.5) + (54)
LSU: 216 = 126 + (44) + (46)
Auburn: 198 = 115.5 + (30.5) + (52)
Missouri: 150 = 84 + (26) + (40)
Kentucky: 146 = 115 + (1) + (30)
Arkansas: 126 = 85 + (7) + (34)
Vanderbilt: 84 = 56 + (0) + (28)
Texas: 505 = 176 + (275) + (54)
Florida: 358.5 = 152 + (206.5) + (56)
Tennessee: 326 = 153.5 + (108.5) + (64)
Georgia: 313 = 158 + (115) + (40)
Texas A&M: 255 = 111 + (98) + (46)
LSU: 244 = 132 + (60) + (52)
Alabama: 228= 118 + (62) + (48)
Auburn: 202.5 = 63 + (89.5) + (50)
Kentucky: 171 = 102 + (37) + (32)
South Carolina: 144 = 110 + (0) + (34)
Missouri: 131= 62.5 + (24.5) + (44)
Please note that coding a program to score the prelims out for me is one of my two weaknesses, so if there are errors, please let me know.
The men’s and women’s charts are the same, so I think there may be an error.
Looks like it’s going to be a very interesting team race for second and third for both men and women!
Texas has 2 in the final and 4 in the consols in the 500 and only 1 scorer in the 50. Not sure the projected above is correct if you’re using the prelims to actually project.
He posted the women’s up/down list for men, too. Same list for both.