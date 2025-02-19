USA Swimming Announces Chrissi Rawak As New President & CEO

USA Swimming has named Chrissi Rawak, the current Director of Athletics at the University of Delaware, as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Rawak, a former collegiate swimmer at the University of Michigan, takes over for the former CEO, Tim Hinchey, who USA Swimming moved on from last August.

Rawak joins USA Swimming after serving as the Director of Athletics at Delaware for nearly nine years, having been hired to the role in May 2016. She was the first woman to serve as Director of Athletics at Delaware and was recognized as the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics’ Athletic Director of the Year in 2024.

SWIMMING & COACHING CAREER

A native of Newton, Pa., Rawak grew up competing for Germantown Academy in Fort Washington and was a member of the school’s 1987 national championship team.

Growing up training under Germantown coach Dick Shoulberg, Rawak’s primary event focuses were the 1500/1650 free, 200 back and 400 IM. “Everyone was a distance swimmer” training under Shoulberg, Rawak told SwimSwam on Wednesday.

She then went to the University of Michigan, where she was a member of the women’s swim team from 1988 until 1992 before serving as an assistant coach for the women’s team under Jim Richardson from 1992 until 1997. Rawak also oversaw the Wolverine Swim Camp during her coaching tenure.

She spoke on how her involvement with the sport both as an athlete and coach helped shape who she is today.

“I would tell you I am who I am because of the sport of swimming,” Rawak said. “The discipline, the focus, the goal orientation, the perseverance is all very real.

“I would also tell you that my experience coaching was one of the most formative career experiences I’ve had. I was really lucky to do it, honestly at a young age, coming out of college, at 22, becoming the assistant coach at Michigan was certainly a privilege and an honor.

“And what I learned through that on how you build teams, how you build programs, how you really develop young people, and being able to experience all of that at a place like Michigan. Not just because it was my alma mater, but it was a place of excellence. It still is. But coming there and being able to swim for Jim Richardson and Jon Urbanchek, and coach with them as well, was just incredibly formative and really taught me a lot about how you lead and build teams. Whether I was in the athletics world or not, people are people, and working with them and being collaborative and bringing out the best in them.

“It’s bigger than you. It’s all bigger than you, and it needs to be.

“I always have felt like I’m standing on the shoulders of everybody that came before me, and it’s a responsibility that I have and one that I’m incredibly excited about and proud of.”

Rawak’s husband, Glenn, was a member of the University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team from 1988 to 1992.

POST COACHING CAREER

After her five-year coaching stint at Michigan, Rawak worked as the Director of Personnel and Business Resources in the Office of Alumni Relations and Development at Northwestern University from 1997 until 2003 while earning a master’s degree in communication.

She then returned to the University of Michigan, first spending seven years in the school’s Office of University Development as the assistant vice president of talent management and development operations.

In 2011, she transitioned into her role as Michigan’s executive senior associate athletic director, overseeing external relations and strategic initiatives, a position she held until 2016.

“Chrissi brings a proven track record of leading organizations and building winning teams,” said Chris Brearton, Chair of the USA Swimming Board of Directors. “She has first-hand experience with our sport, both as a successful athlete and a coach. Her vision will help write the next chapter of American swimming excellence.”

In May 2016, Rawak was announced as the new Director of Athletics at Delaware.

Although she hasn’t been directly involved with swimming since the late 1990s, she said she’s kept close tabs on the sport over the years, and noted how Delaware had its first men’s NCAA qualifier in program history last year in Toni Sabev.

“Certainly swimming is part of my DNA,” she said. “I’ve followed it since I was 10 years old. I certainly have followed it quite a bit, very committed to the sport.

“I’m also really proud of what we’ve been able to do at Delaware. When I got here we were not even close to being relevant, and last year we were able to send our first NCAA qualifier in the history of the program to the men’s meet, so have certainly followed it as you can certainly imagine as a swimming fan and somebody who loves the sport and has connections.”

SELECTION PROCESS & SALARY

In October, USA Swimming approved the creation of a nine-member CEO Search Task Force to find Hinchey’s replacement. The Task Force was led by Katy Arris-Wilson, who swam collegiately for the University of Texas for the same four years that Rawak was at Michigan (1988-92).

Hinchey served as President and CEO of USA Swimming for more than seven years, beginning in 2017. His departure came on the heels of the American team having a historically low medal tally at the Paris Olympics, particularly in terms of gold medals.

The American team won eight gold and 28 total swimming medals at the 2024 Olympics, with the gold medal tally marking their lowest since 1956. Their total medal tally was their lowest since 2004 (also 28).

Rawak’s salary at Delaware is currently listed at $648,383 for the fiscal year ending June 2023. She also earned over $55,0682 in bonuses for $704,065 in earnings.

While we don’t know what her compensation will be at USA Swimming, Hinchey notably made $962,555 in 2023 with a base salary of $690,205.

The USA Swimming Search Committee’s projected range for the CEO’s base salary was $500,000-$600,000. Given that Rawak made more than that at Delaware, her compensation at USA Swimming will likely be higher than the projected range.

SwimSwam contacted USA Swimming for the 2024 CEO compensation salary base and bonus. USA Swimming must legally disclose those details by November 2025.

GOALS & FIRST MOVES

Rawak said she plans on living in Colorado Springs, and though the exact timeline of her arrival at USA Swimming HQ is currently unknown, plans will be ironed out in the coming days.

She noted that hiring a new National Team Managing Director is her initial priority, with USA Swimming having moved on from former Director Lindsay Mintenko last summer around the same time Hinchey departed.

Rawak also spoke about her general outlook on her role with USA Swimming and the main priorities, including performance in the pool and growing the sport.

“The role is to continue to grow, elevate the sport of swimming across the country. And in many ways, even across the world. How do we influence the ecosystem of swimming and continue to share the wonderful things about the sport. And that’s certainly on the Olympic level, it’s continuing to be exceptional there. We’ve got the LA Olympics coming up here, and being dominant there, and continuing to excel is critically important. As it relates to initial priorities, first is obviously the National Team Managing Director hire is critically, critically important.

She also spoke on the importance of “listening and learning,” as connecting with coaches, athletes, fans and parents is of paramount importance early in her tenure.

“Taking the time and being really intentional and thoughtful about those conversations are going to be really important the first, I would say, 3-6 months, as we understand what is that next moment for us. What are we doing as we move forward, particularly in a transformational moment of sport.”