2025 Pro Swim Series – Ft. Lauderdale: Night One Distance Scratches

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

There were two scratches from the fastest heat of the women’s 1500 on Night 1 of the Fort Lauderdale TYR Pro Swim Series, the most notable being that of Cal commit Claire Weinstein. The 18-year-old was entered with a time of 16:21.64 as the 6th seed, which is 12 seconds off her personal best from 2022 when she was just 15. Weinstein has swum the 1500 once this season, going 16:35 at the RMDA Road to LA Senior Meet in mid-January.

Weinstein still has a busy schedule ahead of her, with entries in the 50 free 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free and 50 fly still to come.

She was joined tonight by Auburn University’s Canadian National Teamer Julia Strojnowska, the tenth seed. She was entered with her best time of 16:37.72 from Junior Pan Pacs in August last year where she finished second, and recently placed 39th at NCAA’s in the 1650. She still has the 200-400-800 freestyles to look ahead to.

On the men’s side there were twice as many scratches, with two big ones coming from the centre lanes. A pair of World Championship competitors in Charlie Clark and David Johnston will not be swimming, having been entered as the 2nd and 3rd seeds respectively. Behind Bobby Finke they were the only two entered with a time under the 15-minute mark with 14:50.84 and 14:52.74, and leave Luke Ellis in lane five tonight, entered on 15:00.24

Both men competed in the 1650 at the recent NCAA championships, where Johnston was seventh and Clark finished 15th. Whilst Johnston was off his season best time by about four seconds there, Clark had his best swim of the year to drop off seconds off his season best. Between the two of them Clark and Johnston have been the only non-Finke US representatives at major long course championships.

Clark is entered in the 800 free on Day 4, whilst Johnston is still entered in the 400 free and 400 IM.

In addition, there were a pair of scratches from Florida in the fastest heat from 20-year-old Andrew Taylor and 19-year-old Luke Corey, the 7th and 8th seeds. Corey’s entry time is from back in 2023, but he took 15 seconds off his 1650 time this year and dropped below 15 minutes for the first time in November, before finishing 12th at SECs in 14:49.

Taylor recently announced his transfer to Arizona State for the upcoming NCAA season, but had not broken 15 minutes in the 1650 this year after finishing 3rd at last year’s NCAA championships. Neither of the two (current) Gators have swum the 1500 so far this season.