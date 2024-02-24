2024 MPSF Champs Day 3: Hawaii Extends Leads; San Diego Women Win Big

2024 MOUNTAIN PACIFIC SPORTS FEDERATION (MPSF) CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Hawaii – 597 UC Santa Barbara – 448 Incarnate Word – 350 Cal Poly – 329 UC San Diego – 269 CSU Bakersfield – 226 Pacific – 204

WOMEN

Hawaii—591 UC Davis – 445 UC San Diego – 413 UC Santa Barbara – 400 CSU Bakersfield – 240 Cal Poly – 178 Pepperdine – 169 Pacific – 128 U of San Diego – 108 Incarnate Word – 65

The 3rd day of the 2024 MPSF Championships saw Hawaii continue expanding their leads in both the men’s and women’s team standings.

There were lots of great races on Friday. Let’s start with the relays that closed out the session, because, once again, there were some awesome ones. San Diego took the women’s 400 medley relay, swimming a 3:36.16 to win by well over 3 seconds. Eva Boehlke (53.99), Chloe Braun (1:01.04), Miranda Renner (52.28), Asia Kozan (48.85) combined to earn the victory. Most impressively, Boehlke and Kozan are both freshmen, setting up UCSD to have a great 400 medley relay for years to come.

Hawaii won yet another relay, seeing Timothy Gallagher (46.93), Justin Lisoway (52.33), Edward Stoddard (46.07), and Mario Surkovic (42.20) team up for a 3:07.53. With the performance, Hawaii broke the MPSF Championship record.

Out of that San Diego relay that won the women’s 400 medley relay, all four also won individual events on the day. Sophomore Chloe Braun won the women’s 100 breast in 1:01.16, touching 1st in a very tight race. Braun got out to a fast start, splitting 28.67 on the opening 50, which was the fastest in the field by a few tenths-of-a-second. Hawaii’s Kathryn Ivanov would end up taking 2nd in 1:01.29, while CSU Bakersfield Venna Anderson touched in 1:01.31 for 3rd, and Hawaii’s Zofia Tyminska was 4th with a 1:01.42.

Fifth year Miranda Renner took the women’s 100 fly with a 53.26, touching 1st by nearly a second. While she won the race handily in finals, Renner was actually quite a bit faster in prelims, where she posted a 52.72. Last night, she got out to a huge lead, splitting 24.33 on the opening 50.

San Diego freshman Asia Kozan won the women’s 200 free decisively, swimming a 1:46.31. Hawaii’s Mira Selling was leading the race at the 100 mark, turning in 52.38, but then ended up finishing 3rd with a 1:47.85.

The other member of that San Diego relay who won an event on the day was freshman Eva Boehlke, who won the women’s 400 IM with a 4:19.41. She was out in 58.61, then split 1:06.13 on back, 1:13.52 on breast, and 1:01.15 on free.

It was Hawaii’s Anna Friedrich who stopped San Diego from sweeping the women’s events on the day. Friedrich won the women’s 100 back in 53.84, touching 1st comfortably. It was actually a huge event for the Rainbow Warriors, as Hawaii’s Alexa Ozment took 2nd in 54.49, while Dorottya Dobos came in 3rd at 54.66.

Similarly, two of the members of Hawaii’s record-setting men’s 400 medley relay won individual events on the day as well. Justin Lisoway took the men’s 100 breast in 53.45 last night. He got out to a huge lead, splitting 24.56 on the opening 50, then held onto his lead through the finish.

Mario Surkovic also won the men’s 200 free for Hawaii, swimming a 1:35.14. UC Santa Barbara’s Austin Sparrow was leading the race through the 1st 100, where he split a 45.40 to Surkovic’s 45.87. Surkovic then inched into the lead on the 3rd 50, and grew that lead through the final 50. Sparrow would end up finishing 2nd in 1:35.72.

UC Santa Barbara picked up a win in the men’s 100 back, where Matt Driscoll clocked a 46.77. He was locked in a very tight race on the opening 50, then pulled into the lead thanks to a quick 24.05 on the 2nd 50.

CSU Bakersfield freshman Vili Sivec put up an impressive 46.11 to win the men’s 100 fly last night. He was sitting in 3rd at the 50 turn, but then came home in 24.38, pulling into the lead by about a quarter-of-a-second.

Incarnate Word’s Panos Vlachogiannakos took the men’s 400 IM in 3:48.59. UC Santa Barbara’s Kyle Brill was right there with Vlachogiannakos the entire way through the race and ended up taking 2nd in 3:49.27. Brill was 52.57 on fly to Vlachogiannakos’ 52.68, then Vlachogiannakos split 58.45 on back to Brill’s 59.03, which put Vlachogiannakos into the 200 turn in 1:51.13, while Brill was 1:51.60. Brill then took the lead on breast, splitting 1:03.25 to Vlachogiannakos’ 1:03.96. Vlachogiannakos did just enough on the free leg, splitting 53.50 to Brill’s 54.42.