Denver Extends Leads on Friday at the Summit League Championships

2024 SUMMIT LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Courtesy: The Summit League

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The 2024 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships concluded its third night at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minn., with Denver leading both the men’s and women’s team standings.

Denver junior Zyad Morsy earned the Summit League 3-meter dive title with a score of 379.75. Lindenwood’s Bennet Loving (355.75) and David Molina-Fregenal (391.95) placed second and third, respectively.

In the lone relay event of the evening, South Dakota walked away victorious on the women’s 400-yard medley relay. The Coyotes took the title with a time of 3:40.32. Their winning team consisted of Anna Balfanz, Taylor Buhr, Sara Meyer and Emily Kahn. The Lindenwood men’s squad took the crown for the second straight season with a time of 3:10.33, which is the fifth-fastest time in league history. Their winning team was made up of Piotr Kowalczyk, Johan Cue Carrillo, Elliott Irwin and Ondrej Dusa.

The individual events got started with the women’s 100-yard butterfly. Denver’s took home the crown with a time of 54.27. Beay was joined on the winners stand by Annika Bussinger of Omaha (54.68) and Erika Remington of Denver (55.23). Lindenwood’s Elliott Irwin took home his second straight men’s 100 butterfly title with a time of 46.37. The top three were rounded out by Patryk Winiatowski of Lindenwood (47.41) and Jacob Carlson of South Dakota (47.97).

In the women’s 400 IM, Mina Ada Solaker of Denver walked away victorious, posting a time of 4:17.89. Lindenwood’s Lyssa Wood (4:20.15) and Denver’s Sabrina Rachjaibun (4:20.43) finished the race second and third, respectively. In the men’s 400 IM, Lindenwood’s Matheo Mateos-Mongelos took home the top spot with a winning time of 3:48.84, an NCAA B Cut time and the second fastest time in league history. Joining Nosack on the podium was Denver’s Marco Nosack (3:50.70) and Noah Laird (3:54.48).

Denver looked strong in the 200 free on Friday night. Pioneer senior Ines Marin took the event in back-to-back championships with a winning time of 1:47.26. Marin was joined on the podium by her teammate Kali Metuzals (1:49.23) and South Dakota’s Emily Kahn (1:49.75). In the men’s 200 free, it was Denver’s Kieran Watson who swam away with a victory, posting a time of 1:37:07. He was joined by South Dakota State’s Samuel Johnson (1:38.20) and Lindenwood’s Adam Szczerba (1:378.74).

In the women’s 100-yard breaststroke, Jessica Maeda gave the Pioneers another victory, winning the event for the third straight year with an NCAA B Cut time of 1:01.00. She was joined in the top three by Grace Urkiel of St. Thomas (1:01.38, NCAA B Cut) and Taylor Buhr of South Dakota (1:01.47).

On the men’s side, Lindenwood’s Johan Cue Carrillo collected her second straight crown in the event after swimming in a time of 52.38. He was joined on the podium by teammate Mattia Giurgevich (53.33) of and Donat Fabian of Denver (53.69).

In the 100-yard backstroke, the final individual race of the evening, Lindenwood’s Stephanie Marks crown, posting a time of 53.99. She was joined on the podium by Denver’s Ali Beay (55.09) and South Dakota State’s Sianne Downes (55.10).

On the men’s side, Adam Fisher of South Dakota claimed the title with a time of 47.58. He was joined on the podium by Piotr Kowalczyk of Lindenwood (47.85) and Denver’s Dylan Wright (47.93).

Team Standings

Men

1. Denver – 606

2. Lindenwood – 588

3. South Dakota – 349

4. South Dakota State – 273

5. Omaha – 271

6. St. Thomas – 166

7. Southern Indiana – 135

8. Eastern Illinois – 62

Women

1. Denver – 650

2. South Dakota – 468.5

3. Lindenwood – 319.5

4. Omaha – 310

5. South Dakota State – 220

6. Southern Indiana – 117

7. Eastern Illinois – 110

8. St. Thomas – 100

Champions

Swimming

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Alison Beay, Denver (54.27)

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Elliott Irwin, Lindenwood (46.37)

Women’s 400 Yard IM – Mina Ada Solaker, Denver (4:17.89)

Men’s 400 Yard IM – Matheo Mateos-Mongelos, Lindenwood (3:48.84, NCAA B Cut)

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Ines Marin, Denver (1:47.26)

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Kieran Watson, Denver (1:37.07)

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Jessica Maeda, Denver (1:01.00)

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Johan Cue Carrillo, Lindenwood (52.38, NCAA B Cut)

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Stephanie Marks, Lindenwood (53.99)

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Adam Fisher, South Dakota (47.58)

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – South Dakota (3:40.32)

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Lindenwood (3:10.33)

Diving

Men’s 3-meter – Zyad Morsy, Denver (379.75)

Up Next

Day four of the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships begins tomorrow with prelims at 10 a.m. CT followed by finals at 6 p.m. CT. The entire championships can be live streamed here and followed via Twitter @thesummitleague.