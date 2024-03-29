2024 Men’s NCAA Champs: Day 3 Finals Preview

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

The night will kick off with the 400 IM as Leon Marchand led the way this morning. Last year, he swam a 3:34 before swimming a 3:28.82 in finals to set the NCAA record. He clocked a 3:35.75 this morning which was slightly off last year but last night’s results indicate he potentially has something big. Last night, he set a new NCAA record in the 500 free becoming the fastest in the event ever by over four seconds. ASU teammate David Schlicht dropped from his seemed time in the 400 IM this morning and had a nice drop yesterday in the 200 IM as the Sun Devils will look to start the night strong with a 1-2 finish.

Josh Liendo of Florida cruised to the top spot in the 100 fly this morning with a 43.30, swimming a new best time and the #3 performance in history. He is the top seed by over half a second and will look to win his second individual title of the meet after winning the 50 free last night. The only other swimmer under the 44 second mark was Indiana’s Tomer Frankel who clocked a 43.90. Last year’s champion in the event Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech is in the A final as the #6 seed while last year’s 200 fly winner Aiden Hayes of NC State is the #8 seed.

The men’s 200 free A final will be a battle of the junior class with all eight swimmers listed athletically as juniors. Luke Hobson led the way as he swam a 1:29.75, the first prelims swim ever under the 1:30 mark. Hobson set the American record in the event on night 1 during the 800 free relay in a 1:29.13. Cal’s Jack Alexy dropped over two seconds off his entry time, although he skipped Pac-12s, and is the #2 seed. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks also dropped from his entry time and swam a new best time and will swim on the other side of Hobson tonight as the 3 seed.

Cal’s Liam Bell was tied as the top seed coming into the event and holds the top seed alone heading into finals after improving upon his seed time to swim a 50.52. Bell swam the fastest 50 breast split ever on night 1 in Cal’s 200 medley relay. Towson’s Brian Benzing had a huge drop in prelims swimming a 50.92 to set a new personal best time.

After winning the 200 IM on night 2, Destin Lasco of Cal swam the top time in prelims of the 100 back with a 44.00. He will look to crack the 44 second mark tonight. The only swimmer who has been under the 44 second mark this season is Hubert Kos of Arizona State who swam a 44.39 this morning. Lasco won the battle between the two swimmers last night in the 200 IM. Last year’s champion, Brendan Burns of Indiana is in the A final as the #7 seed.

The night will close with the 400 medley relay where Arizona State is the top seed by almost two seconds. The Sun Devils will look for their first relay win of the meet as Cal won the 800 free relay and Florida has won the 200 medley and 200 free relays.