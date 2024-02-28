2024 Big 12 Champs: Day 2 Prelim Scratches – BYU’s Tiffany Trades #2 in 50 for #3 in 2 IM

2024 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet (will post when available)

It’s a relatively quiet day in terms of scratches for the first preliminary session of the 2024 Big 12 Championships. The conference is in the midst of flux, with this year’s edition being both defending champions, Texas, last and Cincinnati, BYU, and Houston’s first.

Atop the list of scratches is BYU’s Jordan Tiffany. Tiffany, a junior (but listed as a freshman in the psych sheet), has opted not to swim the 50 free, where he was seeded as the #2 seed with a time of 19.67, behind teammate Luigi Riva’s 19.53.

Instead, Tiffany will do battle in the 200 IM, where he is seeded 3rd with a time of 1:43.42 behind Nate Germonprez’s 1:43.14 and top-seeded Will Modglin’s 1:41.84. The scratch makes some sense as BYU has two other swimmers in the top 8 of the 50, but Tiffany is the only Cougar in the top in the IM.

Tiffany, who already has a B-cut in the 50, could lead off his team’s 200 Free Relay in hopes of getting closer to last year’s invite time of 19.21, is also the top seed in the 100 fly(44.85) and 100 free (42.60) and the 2nd seed in the 100 back (45.24).

The Utah native previously represented the University of Tennessee and was originally a 400 IMer and 200 Flyer, but left the program and decided to make a radical switch to the sprints, a story which can be read in detail here.

