2023 U.S. Summer Junior Nationals: Bailey Hartman Tops All Girls with 98 Points

2023 Summer Junior National Championships

July 31 – August 4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States

Meet Central

Complete Results

Bailey Hartman from the Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks scored 98 points in six individual events to top the girls’ leaderboard for the High Point Award at the 2023 U.S. Summer Junior National Championships.

Hartman began with a fourth-place finish in the 200 fly on Day 1, finishing in the middle of a tight pack with 2:11.38, just off her lifetime best but still well under the 2024 Olympic Trial cut of 2:13.69. It was her third race of the day, as she also competed in the 800 free heats between the prelims and finals sessions. There, she notched a PB of 8:48.59, improving her time by 15.5 seconds, and coming in 11th overall.

On Day 2, Hartman won the 100 free, leading from start to finish, and clocking a Trials cut with 55.13. With a 55.94 in prelims and her 55.13 in finals, she dropped 1.47 seconds from her previous PB of 56.60.

Hartman was at her peak on Day 3, when she was runner-up in back-to-back events. After finishing second in the 400 free with a 4.8-second drop to go 4:10.59, she came with .10 of the 100 fly title, getting touched out by Tess Howley, 58.99 to 59.09.

Hartman earned her third silver medal in a row on Day 4, when she dropped 1.8 seconds to crack the 2:00 barrier for the first time with 1:59.23 for second place behind Madi Mintenko, who broke the meet record with 1:58.07.

Hartman competed in heats of the 50 free on Day 5 but scratched the final to focus on the 1500 free, which she swam for just the second time in her life and clocked in at 16:52.49 for 11th place.

Se also swam on all five relays (but relay points do not count toward the individual High Point Award).

Bailey Hartman’s point tally: