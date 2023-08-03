2023 Summer Juniors: Henry McFadden And Alex Shackell Both On Heat Sheets For 200 Free

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 Heat Sheets

There are only two days left of Summer Juniors, so the meet is more than halfway over. Another two meet records were set last night, both in the 4×50 free relay.

Day 4 Prelims Events:

Boys and Girls 200 free

Boys and Girls 100 back

Boys and Girls 200 breast

Highlighting the scratches this morning are #3 seed Jillian Cox and #11 seed Annika Parkhe in the girls 200 free. Both girls were entered in six events this meet and have scratched all of them so far. Cox competed last week for the US at the 2023 World Championships finishing sixth in the 800 while Parkhe swam last weekend at Futures – West Fargo.

On the boys side #8 seed Logan Walker has scratched the 200 free. Walker has scratched the event in favor of the 100 back, where he is the #7 seed. Notably, Walker declared a false start in his 200 back yesterday but swam last night on Nitro’s boys 4×50 free relay.

The final scratch of the day comes from #16 seed Abby King in the girls 200 breast. King was also entered in the 400 IM earlier in the meet which she scratched and is entered in the 200 IM for tomorrow. The 200 breast was her highest-seeded event.

Notably still on the heat sheets are 2023 US Worlds members Alex Shackell and Henry McFadden. Shackell was on the heat sheets for yesterday morning’s 100 fly before she declared a false start. She went on to swim on Carmel’s girls 4×50 free relay last night splitting a 24.42 helping them to a meet record.

McFadden is back on the heat sheets after swimming the 100 free on day 2, finishing third, but scratching both of his individual events yesterday. He did swim on Jersey Wahoo’s boys 4×50 free relay last night that was ultimately disqualified.

Both Shackell and McFadden qualified for Worlds on the US 4×200 free relays after their performances in the individual 200 free at US Nationals. McFadden swam in prelims for the men while Shackell swam in both prelims and finals for the women, helping them to a silver medal performance.