2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Cal Group Scratches Last Finals Session

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Note: According to USA Swimming, finals tonight will begin at 6:45pm (ET) instead of 6pm due to a technical issue.

The Cal group, including both pro and collegiate athletes, has scratched out of the last night of finals in Knoxville, moving many other athletes up, especially in the men’s events.

18-year-old Kathryn Hazle is out of the 200 IM, where she was seeded 3rd in tonight’s A-final. Alexis Yager now moves up to the A, after getting 9th this morning. In the B, Miranda Tucker and Haley McDonald also scratched, presumably to focus on their events later in the session.

In the men’s 200 IM, Sean Grieshop‘s scratch moves Thomas Cope into the A-final, while Javier Acevedo and Crow Thorsen opted out of the B-final. Andrew Jin, Joel Giraudeau, and Drew Hitchcock all moved into the B-final as a result.

The women’s 200 back had no scratches in the top 16. The absence of the Cal group takes out Ryan Murphy, Destin Lasco, and Gabriel Jett from the men’s 200 back. Hunter Tapp from NC State also opted out of this event, meaning that Harrison Lierz, Kenneth Barnicle, and Mikolaj Malec are all new additions to the A-final.

The women’s 50 breast also had no scratches in the A, while the men lost Jake Meyer who was seeded 7th. Meyer’s scratch moves Brandon Fischer to the A, while James Lebuke‘s scratch moves Daniel King to the B.

The women’s 100 free A-final will be without Abbey Weitzeil and Katharine Berkoff, who qualified this morning in 1st and 6th, respectively. Natalie Hinds and Bella Sims will take their place, while Alexa Fulton moves to the B.

The men’s 100 free took a big hit with Cal leaving, as the A-final lost Bjorn Seeliger, Jack Alexy, and Hunter Armstrong. Justin Ress also scratched, meaning Nicolas Albiero, Drew Kibler, Henry McFadden, and Stephen Calkins all moved up to the A.

Other Event Scratches

Men’s 200 Back:

#13, Blake Tierney

#17, Sebastian Somerset

Women’s 50 Breast:

#14, Elizabeth Nawrocki

#18, Molly Blanchard

#19, Bridget McGann

Men’s 50 Breast: