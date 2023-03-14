2023 NCSAs: Day 1 Prelims Recap, Scotty Buff Swims 20.73 50 Fly

2023 NCSA Spring Championships

March 14-18, 2023

SCY

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL

Meet Mobile: “2023 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships”

NCSAs kicked off this morning down in Orlando, Florida. Highlighting the men’s side was NC State commit Simon Bermudez who dropped over two and a half seconds off his best time in the 200 back to swim a 1:43.81. Bermudez will be second heading into tonight’s final as Adriano Arioti (Harvard commit) swam a 1:43.70 this morning, about half a second off his best. Kyle Peck, a Texas commit, had a 0.26 second drop this morning to be third heading into tonight’s final as he swam a 1:44.22.

Leading the way in the 100 free was Hudson Williams (NC State commit) who swam a 43.58. Scotty Buff (Florida commit) was about half a second behind this morning with a 44.03, and Devin Dilger (Florida commit) rounded out the top three with a 44.25.

Buff had a quick turnaround heading into the 50 fly but got the top seed heading into tonight with a 20.73. Buff has the top seed by over half a second as Chase Swearingen (Kentucky commit) swam a 21.45. Kris Lawson (Navy commit) rounds out the top three with a 21.70, but is only 0.01 seconds ahead of Nolan Dunkel who swam a 21.71 this morning.

Highlighting the women’s side was Camille Spink who swam a 48.66 in the 100 free to be the top seed heading into tonight. The Tennessee commit was 0.23 off her best but holds the top seed heading into tonight by over half a second. Notably, Spink’s time this morning was already faster than she was last year. Louisville commit (2024) Caroline Larsen was also just off her best this morning swimming a 49.31 and will swim next to Spink tonight. Virginia commit Cavan Gormsen was third this morning with a 49.35.

Maggie Wanezek (Wisconsin commit) swam a 1:54.10 to be the top seed heading into tonight’s final of the women’s 200 back. Her best time is a 1:52.36 which she swam at this meet a year ago. Next to her tonight will be Lilla Bognar who swam a 1:54.19 this morning and was fourth in the event last year. Alabama commit Lexi Stephens swam a 1:55.40 this morning to round out the top three.

The meet also swims the 50 strokes as the 50 fly was this morning. Wisconsin commit Hailey Tierney led the way with a 24.00 but is heading into tonight only 0.01 seconds ahead of Texas commit Campbell Stoll who swam a 24.01. Emma Kern, also a Texas commit, swam a 24.47 to be third heading into finals.