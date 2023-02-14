2023 Metros Championships: Photo Vault

2023 METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Feb. 7-11, 2023

Boyds, MD

SCY (25 yards)

Complete girls results here

Complete boys results here

Team scores here

Erin Gemmell led the Stone Ridge girls to a Metros team title last weekend while the Churchill boys earned back-to-back championships courtesy of their depth.

Gemmell’s performance included a 200 free victory in 1:43.45 that broke Caroline McTaggart‘s Metros record from 2015.

You can read more on the meet here.

Below, check out a photo vault featuring event winners.

Photos courtesy of Matt Rees