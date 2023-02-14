2023 Metros Championships: Photo Vault

2023 METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Feb. 7-11, 2023
- Boyds, MD
- SCY (25 yards)
- Complete girls results here
- Complete boys results here
- Team scores here
Erin Gemmell led the Stone Ridge girls to a Metros team title last weekend while the Churchill boys earned back-to-back championships courtesy of their depth.
Gemmell’s performance included a 200 free victory in 1:43.45 that broke Caroline McTaggart‘s Metros record from 2015.
You can read more on the meet here.
Below, check out a photo vault featuring event winners.
Photos courtesy of Matt Rees