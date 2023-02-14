Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Metros Championships: Photo Vault

by SwimSwam 0

February 13th, 2023 High School, News

2023 METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Feb. 7-11, 2023
  • Boyds, MD
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Complete girls results here
  • Complete boys results here
  • Team scores here

Erin Gemmell led the Stone Ridge girls to a Metros team title last weekend while the Churchill boys earned back-to-back championships courtesy of their depth.

Gemmell’s performance included a 200 free victory in 1:43.45 that broke Caroline McTaggart‘s Metros record from 2015.

You can read more on the meet here.

Below, check out a photo vault featuring event winners.

Photos courtesy of Matt Rees

