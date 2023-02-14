Daily Swim Coach Workout #862

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Beginner)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
WU
3×100 on 1:45 swim choice
100 choice kick
4×50 on :55/1:00 swim choice
Drill
6×25 on :50 Side
6×25 on :50 Side to Side
6×25 on :50 Shark fin switch
300 perfect free
Swim
4×100 on 1:25/1:30/1:35 [4×75 on 1:25]
200 FRIM on 4:00/4:30 [150 fly/free/back/free/breast/free]
6×50 on :50/:55/1:05 25 Shark fin switch 25 free
100 IM build
Kick
4×50 on 1:05 no board choice
3×50 on 1:00 back
2×50 on :55 choice
Pull
200 free breathe 3
100 free breathe 5
Swim
4×75 on 1:30 descend
4×50 on 1:00 descend
WD 100
Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club
