Daily Swim Coach Workout #862

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Beginner)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WU

3×100 on 1:45 swim choice

100 choice kick

4×50 on :55/1:00 swim choice

Drill

6×25 on :50 Side

6×25 on :50 Side to Side

6×25 on :50 Shark fin switch

300 perfect free

Swim

4×100 on 1:25/1:30/1:35 [4×75 on 1:25]

200 FRIM on 4:00/4:30 [150 fly/free/back/free/breast/free]

6×50 on :50/:55/1:05 25 Shark fin switch 25 free

100 IM build

Kick

4×50 on 1:05 no board choice

3×50 on 1:00 back

2×50 on :55 choice

Pull

200 free breathe 3

100 free breathe 5

Swim

4×75 on 1:30 descend

4×50 on 1:00 descend

WD 100

