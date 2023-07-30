2023 Futures – San Antonio: 15-Year-Old Gavin Keogh Wins 200 Back In 2:01.23

2023 FUTURES — SAN ANTONIO

The 2023 Futures Championships in San Antonio, Texas, is in the books. The final day featured the men’s 800, women’s 1500, 200 IM, 50 free, 200 back, and 400 medley relay. The University of Denver Hilltoppers came out on top of the team standings with a total of 321 points, narrowly beating the Alamo Area Aquatics Association (315).

Team Scores – Combined:

University of Denver Hilltoppers – 321 Alamo Area Aquatics Association – 315 Dublin Community Swim Team – 305.5 Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club – 280.5 Utah Valley Aquatics – 276.5

Dublin Community Swim Team’s Emily Brown kicked things off with a victory in the women’s 200 IM. The Tennessee commit stopped the clock at 2:17.68, which is just under three seconds off her best time from last summer. Mary Macaulay from Highland Ranch Aquatics finished under a second behind Brown at 2:18.37, which marks a personal best by over a second.

Macaulay, a UNC commit, was also the runner-up finisher in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:17.98. She took 2nd to Nitro’s Ana Herceg, who won the event in 2:17.38. Both Herceg and Macaulay were well off their respective personal best times.

Madison Parker from Olympus Aquatics completed her sprint freestyle sweep with a victory in the 50 freestyle. She got her hand on the wall 1st at 26.15, which marks a new personal best time by over half a second.

The women’s 1500 freestyle went to Nora Weber of the King Marlin Swim Club. Weber posted a 17:08.86 to clear the field by nearly five seconds. Weber, 16, owns a best time of 17:03.95, which she recorded at Speedo Sectionals in Columbia earlier this month.

On the men’s side, Shane Washart of Veritas Swimming took 1st in the 800 freestyle with a big best time of 8:17.93. Washart came into the meet with an entry time of 8:25.93, and a personal best time of 8:23.18 from 2021.

Winning the men’s 200 IM was Ben Sampson, who narrowly missed the Olympic Trials cut with a best time performance of 2:03.77. Sampson later raced in the 200 backstroke, where he finished 3rd in 2:04.96, just half a second shy of a personal best there. 15-year-old Gavin Keogh was the top finisher in the 200 backstroke, going 2:01.23 to miss his own best time by a tenth.

Rounding out the individual winners was Ben Scholl of Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club, who got his hand on the wall 1st in the 50 free at 23.02. Scholl was slightly faster in prelims of the event with a 22.93, which was just a tenth shy of his personal best.

Alamo Area Aquatics Association’s team of Tessa Christiansen (1:06.34), Sonia Vaishnani (1:14.72), Carli Cronk (1:01.11), and Emily Mauldin (59.01) won the women’s 400 medley relay with a time of 4:21.18. The men’s event belonged to Olympus Aquatics, as Willam De La Garza (59.06), Alexander Turney (1:04.54), Evan VanBrocklin (55.32), and Robert Barton (51.97) won in 3:50.89.