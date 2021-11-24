2023 “Best of the Rest” Sprinter Helena Jones Verbals to Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Helena Jones from Tualatin, Oregon, has verbally committed to join the University of Georgia class of 2027. Jones attends West Linn High School in West Linn, Oregon and does her club swimming for Lake Oswego Swim Club. Jones was named to SwimSwam’s “Best of the Rest” in our high school class of 2023 women’s recruit rankings.

Jones is primarily a sprint freestyler and backstroker. As a freshman at the 2020 Oregon 6A (large schools) High School State Championships, Jones won the 100 free in 50.83 and finished second in the 50 free in 23.37 to current USC All American Kaitlyn Dobler.

Jones’ best SCY times include:

50 free: 23.06

100 free: 49.67

200 free: 1:51.69

100 back: 55.25

200 back: 2:01.93

Despite still having two more years of high school to develop, Jones is near SEC scoring times already in her best events. At last year’s SEC Championships, it took a 22.72 in the 50 free, 54.14 in the 100 back and 49.27 in the 100 free to qualify for the C final. Jones also projects to compete for a spot on Georgia’s sprint relays, with their 4th split on their 200 free relay being 22.93 and being 48.42 at last year’s SEC’s.

Georgia’s sprint group is currently led by sophomore Maxine Parker, who qualified for the A final at SEC’s in both the 50 and 100 free last year, and fifth year Gabi Fa’Amausili who is an All American in the 50 free. While Fa’Amausili will have graduated by the time Jones arrives in Athens, her and Parker will overlap for one senior for the Bulldogs.

Jones is the first public commitment to Georgia’s women’s class of 2027.

